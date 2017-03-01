Super Eagles Gernot Rohr release squad list for March friendly games

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Super Eagles squad for March friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso (NFF)

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has released his squad list for the two friendly games in March.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Senegal and Burkina Faso in friendly games on Tuesday, March 23 and Monday, March 27 respectively.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.

Super Eagles players play Gernot Rohr squad is filled with the regular names (Twitter)

 

These games have been arranged the prepare the Super Eagles for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

For the games, Rohr has named the usual suspects in his teams while Noah Joel Bazee and Holland –based defender Tyronne Ebuehi are called up for the first time.

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee play German born Nigerian striker Noah Joel Bazee has been given his first call up (Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

 

Youngster Victor Osimhen, record top scorer at the FIFA U17 World Cup have also been called up.

Victor Osimhen play 2015 FIFA U-17 star, Victor Osimhen has also been called up by Rohr (Instagram/Victor Osimhen)

 

The Super Eagles will face South Africa in June for their first game of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers group stage.

They face African champions Cameroon in a double header for the 2018 FIFA WORLD Cup qualifiers group stage in August and September.

Squad list

Goalkeepers

Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia-Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders

Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

