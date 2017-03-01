Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has released his squad list for the two friendly games in March.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Senegal and Burkina Faso in friendly games on Tuesday, March 23 and Monday, March 27 respectively.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.

These games have been arranged the prepare the Super Eagles for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

For the games, Rohr has named the usual suspects in his teams while Noah Joel Bazee and Holland –based defender Tyronne Ebuehi are called up for the first time.

Youngster Victor Osimhen, record top scorer at the FIFA U17 World Cup have also been called up.

The Super Eagles will face South Africa in June for their first game of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers group stage.

They face African champions Cameroon in a double header for the 2018 FIFA WORLD Cup qualifiers group stage in August and September.

Squad list

Goalkeepers

Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia-Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders

Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)