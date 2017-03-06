Real Madrid Ronaldo, Bale back for Champions League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale were named Monday in Real Madrid's Champions League squad for the last-16 second-leg tie against Napoli after missing the weekend win over Eibar.

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was sidelined with an injury which coach Zinedine Zidane described as "nothing serious". Also back in the squad for Tuesday's clash is Welshman Bale after completing a one-match ban.

Both were absent from Saturday's 4-1 victory at Eibar in which Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez were outstanding, giving Zidane a selection headache.

The Real coach left a host of other first-team regulars on the bench at Eibar.

Yet, not for the first time Real looked more balanced and dominant without many of their star players.

Reigning European champions Real lead Napoli 3-1 going into the second leg in Italy and tipped as favourites for a quarter-final berth.