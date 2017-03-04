Pochettino Manager on the rise as Tottenham Hotspurs aim high

After refusing to rule out a move to Barcelona, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has an opportunity to show why he is so highly regarded when his Premier League title chasers face Everton on Sunday.

  • Published:
Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg football match against Gent February 23, 2017 play

Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg football match against Gent February 23, 2017

(AFP/File)

Joe Hart Guardiola rules out England goalkeeper's return
Premier League Hull's Mbokani ruled out for six weeks
Liverpool VS Arsenal Champions League places in focus for Chelsea's weary pursuers
Luis Enrique Barcelona coach 'relieved' after revealing Barcelona exit
Luis Suarez Enrique exit surprised Barca, says striker
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager brushes aside Inter Milan talk
Pep Guardiola Manager maintains silence over Aguero's Man City future
Major League Soccer Timbers fell Minnesota in MLS debut
Stefano Pioli Inter Milan coach unruffled by Conte reports
Paolo Dybala Penalty double puts Juve in control in the Italian Cup

After refusing to rule out a move to Barcelona, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has an opportunity to show why he is so highly regarded when his Premier League title chasers face Everton on Sunday.

Pochettino, who coached Barca's city rivals Espanyol between 2009 and 2012, has emerged as one of the most respected young managers in Europe following his impressive work with Southampton and now Tottenham.

With Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announcing this week that he will step down at the end of the season, Pochettino found himself named as a potential candidate to take charge of the Spanish club.

"I saw. It's a big list, 100 names," Pochettino said. "That's the business I know very well.

"I understand that business, that my name will be on a list."

The Argentine's approval ratings would climb even higher, and possibly persuade Barca's power brokers that he is the man for their coveted job, if he can coax a serious title charge from Tottenham in the final months of the season.

Currently 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, Pochettino's second placed side could close the gap on the Blues, who travel to West Ham on Monday, with a victory at White Hart Lane this weekend.

While Pochettino signed a five-year contract with Tottenham last year, it would be hard for him to resist the lure of managing Lionel Messi and company at the Nou Camp.

But for now, he is more than happy developing Tottenham's prodigies Harry Kane and Dele Alli and, ideally giving Chelsea a run for their money after failing to catch Leicester in last season's title race.

"I understand I am at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Tottenham is one of those," Pochettino said.

"We are in a position where you can see we play good football, an exciting team with very good players, but it's normal we call the attention of the rest of the clubs, of football people around the world.

"We are one of the exciting teams to watch. I don't think about being flattered. We are part of that business and our name appears on the list."

Special moment

Pochettino has a slight concern over the fitness of Toby Alderweireld, who came off with a groin strain in last weekend's 4-0 win over Stoke, but Kane, who sustained a knee injury in that fixture while scoring a hat-trick -- his third in his last nine appearances -- should be fit to feature.

Tottenham have won their last 10 matches at White Hart Lane, in what is set to be their final season at the ground while their new stadium is completed next door and Pochettino wants them to harness the stadium's atmosphere to help see off Everton.

"I think we feel a very special moment every time that we play at White Hart Lane, the energy is special," Pochettino said.

"The fans are unbelievable. Every time we play there, we feel a special moment. That is one of the keys of our good performances and results."

Everton's nine-match unbeaten run in the league is likely to come under threat in north London.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes described Tottenham's attack as the most dangerous they have faced in the league, but Everton manager Ronald Koeman is confident his side can do better.

"That's an easy answer if you lose 4-0. I saw the game. We will defend differently than they did," Koeman said.

"In the first half Stoke had two big chances to score a goal but you need to stop the strengths of Tottenham.

"They have really good offensive football in the team, but they will have those types of questions also about how Everton will play."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr release squad list for March friendly gamesbullet
3 CAF Elections Hayatou’s challenger, Ahmad visits Nigeria, meets with...bullet

Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, pictured in February 2017, says that the minor hiccups they're experiencing in making video assistant referees a reality has more to do with the training of the referees
2018 World Cup Infantino targets video refs for competition
Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane, is goalkeeper for the Real Madrid youth team
La Liga Luca Zidane out from Real Madrid's under-19 side for three months with shoulder injury
Lyon's Emanuel Mammana (L) scores a late goal during their match against Bordeaux on March 3, 2017
Ligue 1 Lyon's Mammana holds Euro rivals Bordeaux
"On Thursday, hopefully we will be at our top both physically and mentally," said Rostov coach Ivan Daniliants ahead of their Europa League match against Manchester United
Europa League Rostov fire six-goal warning to Man United