Paul Pogba United midfielder takes his brother to popular restaurant in Manchester

For the dinner, Pogba wore a Manchester United tracksuit while his Florentin was in his own club training gear.

  • Published:
Paul Pogba with brothera, Florentin, Mathias and mother play Paul Pogba and his family dine at Wings (Instagram / paulpogba)

Europa League Pogba brothers turn rivals as European clash looms
Wilfred Ndidi Neville praises Nigerian midfielder for making Pogba ‘a passenger’
Manchester Martial makes point as Utd close on City
Europa League Ibrahimovic, Dzeko run riot
Europa League Reunions abound as Man Utd tackle Saint-Etienne
Anthony Martial Man Utd star relishing renewed Saint-Etienne rivalry
Manchester United Mourinho deals Shaw fresh Europa League snub
Europa League Ibrahimovic treble downs Saint-Etienne

After their battle on the pitch in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne, Paul Pogba took his elder brother to a popular restaurant in the city for a late meal.

United midfielder faced his elder brother, Florentin on the pitch in the Red Devils' 3-0 win in the first leg of the second round of the Europa Cup.

Paul Pogba play Pogba arrives for dinner at Wings with his family (Kirk Andrew Cleaver / FameFlynet.uk.com)

 

After the game, the two brothers were pictured arriving at Wings for a late dinner.

Also at the restaurant were their mum Yeo and Mathias, Florentin's twin brother.

After the game, Florentin chose to remain in Manchester with his family rather than travel with his teammates back to France.

Florentin Pogba play Florentin Pogba (Kirk Andrew Cleaver / FameFlynet.uk.com)

 

For the dinner, Pogba wore a Manchester United tracksuit while his Florentin was in his own club training gear.

Mathias who plays for Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands chose to support both of his brothers the same time by wearing a shirt which has Manchester United jersey on one-half and St Etienne’s on the other.

Mathias Pogba play Mathias Pogba (Kirk Andrew Cleaver / FameFlynet.uk.com)

 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick as Manchester United claimed the 3-0 victory in the Europa League last 32 first-leg encounter on Thursday.

Victory gives Jose Mourinho's side one foot in the last 16 ahead of the return leg.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach loses his left legbullet

Football

Arsenal's head coach Arsene Wenger arrives in the stadium prior the Champions League round of 16 match against FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger Pressure on Arsenal manager as never before after Bayern trouncing
Questions over whether Wenger will stay at Arsenal intensified after the Gunners' humiliating 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday
Arsene Wenger Frenchman to decide his Arsenal future in March or April
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger Manager hints at Arsenal stay, quotes from his press conference
Arsene Wenger
Wenger Embattled manager gets thumbs up from Farah