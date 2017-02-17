After their battle on the pitch in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne, Paul Pogba took his elder brother to a popular restaurant in the city for a late meal.

United midfielder faced his elder brother, Florentin on the pitch in the Red Devils' 3-0 win in the first leg of the second round of the Europa Cup.

After the game, the two brothers were pictured arriving at Wings for a late dinner.

Also at the restaurant were their mum Yeo and Mathias, Florentin's twin brother.

After the game, Florentin chose to remain in Manchester with his family rather than travel with his teammates back to France.

For the dinner, Pogba wore a Manchester United tracksuit while his Florentin was in his own club training gear.

Mathias who plays for Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands chose to support both of his brothers the same time by wearing a shirt which has Manchester United jersey on one-half and St Etienne’s on the other.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick as Manchester United claimed the 3-0 victory in the Europa League last 32 first-leg encounter on Thursday.

Victory gives Jose Mourinho's side one foot in the last 16 ahead of the return leg.