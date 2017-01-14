The popularity of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba is surely certain to sour with the launching of his own limited edition of Twitter emoji.

Pogba’s image can be activated on Twitter by adding the #pogba to any tweet from now until Sunday, February 5.

Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji thanks twitter for emojing me, let's have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd… https://t.co/67pCCtg6rU — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“I am happy and thankful for this opportunity and I look forward to emojing! Let's have fun and kick some ass at #pogba,” the 23-year-old midfielder said.

He also shared a behind the scene video of how he got his haircut for the photoshoot which was used to create the emoji.

The France international at the time of this report has 3 million followers while he follows just 14 handles.

It has just been revealed that Manchester United has the most visited website of any club in the world and the club is happy with Pogba’s new emoji.

“This emoji is another great tool for our supporters to connect with the club through a digital environment, particularly as the excitement builds for Sunday’s match,” Manchester United group managing director Richard Arnold said.

ALSO READ: Pogba gets kiss from Hollywood legend

“Since returning to the club Paul has become an important player. He is an iconic figure for our supporters around the world, one of the best players in the game and a terrific role model.”

The Twitter emoji comes just before the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday, January 15.