Top Nigerian football administrator, Paul Bassey has blasted the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick not to back Issa Hayatou in the forthcoming election into the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Pinnick has confirmed that he will not be voting for Issa Hayatou as president of CAF, backing his main challenger, Ahmad Ahmad, who is also head of Madagascar’s FA.

Bassey however, who is a CAF and FIFA certified match commissioner says Pinnick’s decision to openly support Ahmad was a hasty one.

“When Pinnick went on CNN and BBC to declare for Ahmad it was hasty. He's a baby in this matter,” Bassey said in an interview on Brila FM’s Center Circle.

Bassey accused Pinnick of not consulting with other Nigerian football administrators before going public with his support for Ahmad.

“Pinnick didn't consult with Nigerians in CAF, putting the country in a precarious situation,” Bassey added.

“With all due respect, Ahmad doesn't have a foothold in African football. He's not even consulted Nigeria.

“Two members of the NFF board have also penned their signature on this petition. No single individual can dictate to Nigeria.

“We would like the world to know that Ahmad was endorsed by Pinnick, not Nigeria.

Pinnick's decision to back Ahmad has also infuriated the sports minister Solomon Dalung who has called an emergency meeting of the Executive committee of the NFF .

“Hopefully, when the NFF meets with the Minister, may be Pinnick will convince them,” Bassey added.

Dalung through his director of press, Tolu Makinde has distanced himself from Pinnick’s decision stating that it was “his personal opinion and do not represent the position of the government and people of Nigeria.”