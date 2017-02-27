Paul Bassey Top Nigerian football administrator blasts NFF boss for not backing Hayatou

Bassey accused Pinnick of not consulting with other Nigerian football administrators before going public with his support for Ahmad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paul Bassey play Paul Bassey is not happy with the decision of the NFF boss, Pinnick to back Ahmad Ahmad at the CAF election (Complete Sports)

Amaju Pinnick NFF president confirms he’s not voting for Hayatou
Federation Cup NFF in talks with StarTimes for broadcasting rights [Pulse Exclusive]
Amaju Pinnick NFF president wants CAF seat, does he deserve it?
Amaju Pinnick NFF president wants Hayatou out of CAF
Super Eagles NFF president, Pinnick says one qualifying game cost N200M
NFF Sports Minister, Dalung wants to probe federation
NFF Body to meet sports minister, Dalung

Top Nigerian football administrator, Paul Bassey has blasted the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick not to back Issa Hayatou in the forthcoming election into the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Pinnick has confirmed that he will not be voting for Issa Hayatou as president of CAF, backing his main challenger, Ahmad Ahmad, who is also head of Madagascar’s FA.

Amaju Pinnick and Issa Hayatou play Amaju Pinnick is not backing Issa Hayatou in next months CAF election (NFF)

ALSO READ: Amaju Pinnick confirms he is not backing Hayatou

Bassey however, who is a CAF and FIFA certified match commissioner says Pinnick’s decision to openly support Ahmad was a hasty one.

When Pinnick went on CNN and BBC to declare for Ahmad it was hasty. He's a baby in this matter,” Bassey said in an interview on Brila FM’s Center Circle.

Bassey accused Pinnick of not consulting with other Nigerian football administrators before going public with his support for Ahmad.

Pinnick didn't consult with Nigerians in CAF, putting the country in a precarious situation,” Bassey added.

With all due respect, Ahmad doesn't have a foothold in African football. He's not even consulted Nigeria.

Amaju Pinnick play Paul Bassey says Pinnick has not consulted other Nigerian football administrators before publicly backing Ahmad Ahmad (NFF)

 

Two members of the NFF board have also penned their signature on this petition. No single individual can dictate to Nigeria.

We would like the world to know that Ahmad was endorsed by Pinnick, not Nigeria.

Pinnick's decision to back Ahmad has also infuriated the sports minister Solomon Dalung who has called an emergency meeting of the Executive committee of the NFF.

Hopefully, when the NFF meets with the Minister, may be Pinnick will convince them,” Bassey added.

Dalung through his director of press, Tolu Makinde has distanced himself from Pinnick’s decision stating that it was “his personal opinion and do not represent the position of the government and people of Nigeria.”

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa How Nigerian forward caused Ranieri's sackingbullet
2 Claudio Ranieri How coach’s sack will affect Nigerian players at...bullet
3 Manchester United Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thrillerbullet

Football

Solomon Dalung
NFF Body to meet sports minister, Dalung
Diego Costa
Diego Costa Chelsea turned down £90M bid for striker from China
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star adds another Bugatti to his supercar collection
Sikiru Olatunbosun
Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC striker's goal has become an internet sensation