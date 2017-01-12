Osun United set for new league season

CAF Competitions NFF to inspect Enugu, Bauchi, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadiums
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup holders win 2017 Charity Cup
Celestine Babayaro Ex-Eagles international says clubs’ privatisation will enhance NPFL
Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gets N7M for AFCON punditry job
Shooting Stars Media Officer says fans should expect better team in new season
Charity Cup Rangers’ manager, players vow to beat FC Ifeanyi Uba
Douglas Uzama FIFA president, Infantino consoles NFF on death of defender

Osun United FC will on Monday resume training in preparation for the 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) season, an official said on Thursday.

Mr Tunde Shamsudeen, the Media Manager of the club, stated in the press release in Osogbo that the players and backroom staff would resume training at the Sports Complex of Fountain University, the team’s training ground.

Shamsudeen said that the decision was taken after the board meeting of the management committee of the team.

He said that the team would conduct a screening from Monday to Friday for interested exceptional players to join the team.

The manager said that players retained from last season squad would meet with the new coach of the club, Duke Udi, on Monday after which the 2017 programmes of the team would be mapped out.

“We are reporting back to training on Monday Jan.16, to prepare for the new season. We have asked our players to report unfailingly on Monday; we will strategies on how best we shall approach the season.

“We want to quickly swing into action and prepare well for the new season; we want all players to resume on this date as we are in for business ahead of next season,’’ Shamsudeen said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun Government recently changed the name of Prime FC to Osun United FC.

Coach Duke Udi was signed in to lead the team through the NNL 2016/2017 season scheduled to kick off in February.

