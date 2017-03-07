Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has donated N2m to Nigerian coach Kelechi Emetole who has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Emetole who is a former coach of Enugu Rangers and Heartland FC needs N6m ($11,000) for an urgent surgery to be carried out in India.

According to Complete Sports, Omeruo who plays for Alanyaspor in Turkey got in touch with Emotole’s wife, Phoebe to donate the N2m.

The family of the former Nigeria international is seeking support from well-meaning Nigerians to come up with the $11,000 needed for surgery in India.

Emetole played for the Super Eagles at the 1976 Africa Nations Cup in Ethiopia and served as assistant coach for the Golden Eaglets in 1985, and Flying Eagles and Super Eagles.

ALSO READ: Nigerian football administrator dies after battle with cancer

The United Bank for Africa (UBA account; Kelechi Emetole; Account Number: 1007868369 has been made public so donations can be made.

Emetole played for Heartland before returning as a coach. He also managed Elkanemi Warriors.