NPFL Coach Biffo says Abia Warriors excelling with Emordi’s experience

Abia Warriors Chief Coach, Abdulahi Biffo, says the club’s sterling performances in their two games of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is due to the Technical Adviser, Okey Emordi’s experience.

Biffo made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday on the club’s Wednesday’s 2-0 win over visiting Katsina United FC at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

He said that with Emordi in the saddle, the team would not repeat their last year’s mistakes when they struggled in the twilight of the season to escape relegation.

He said: "The management has put in place the necessary things and we now have a new coach in the person of Okey Emordi.

“His experience is what we need now. It is his experience that is keeping us and with him, the mistakes we made last season will not recur,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the team, which put up a spectacular performance in the first stanza of last league, left their expectant fans broken-hearted, when they almost suffered relegation.

On their two successive wins so far, Biffo said that the team had worked hard to achieve result.

He, however, said that it was still early in the day to celebrate, adding that they would not allow the victories to get into their head.

“We worked very hard and we put everybody on his toes so that we will not repeat the mistakes we made last season.

“We will not allow the victories to get into our heads,’’ he said, adding that they would leave no stone unturned in their home and away games.

Biffo said that they would approach their next match against Remo Stars FC on Sunday with caution, noting that they would play more men at the back to assess their opponents.

Reacting, Coach Bala Nikyu of Katsina United, expressed disappointment that though his team played well, they lost carelessly.

Nikyu, who said that he thought his team could run away with a win from Umuahia, noted that they had seen their mistakes and would return to the drawing board to re-strategise.

He said that the league had just commenced and that in the meantime, it would be wrong for anybody to write off his team.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of Abia Warriors’ fans have hailed the team for beginning the season on a promising note and hoped that they would sustain the momentum.

NAN reports that Godwin Zaki and Seun Olulayo netted for the home team at the 35th and 55th minutes of the encounter respectively.

The team had defeated league title holders, Rangers International FC of Enugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu in their opening match of the season on Sunday.