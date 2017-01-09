NFF Have FIFA fallen out with Nigerian FA?

A slew of damaging reports has trailed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) calling into question the financial running of the Glass House.

Following the shameful handling of the Super Falcons bonuses and salaries, after they won the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, questions were asked on how the NFF spend their money.

The grants they get from World football governing body were looked at with a report accusing the NFF of mismanaging the funds.

According to African Football, FIFA stopped the annual $1.5 million development grant to the NFF after discovering ‘traces of corruption’ on how previous funds.

Pulse Sports learnt that NFF get between the $1.2m and $1.5n annually from FIFA.

NFF on their part have denied receiving any query from FIFA about ‘traces of corruption’. “The only information FIFA has provided to the NFF since the audit query is that they are keen to look at performance improvement areas in which FIFA and NFF might jointly work on going forward,” the NFF said in a statement on their websites. -

Sources in the NFF continue to deny reports that the federation have fallen out with FIFA and pointed to the recent invitation of President Amaju Pinnick to the Best FIFA Football Awards as an evidence to prove that all is well between the two federations.

However, amidst allegations of corruption and mismanagement, The NFF have stated that they are working on sorting out issues within the shortest possible time.

Their greatest problem is mysterious ways with which the federation operates. With more dialogue with the media and an open book on how their financial dealings, the NFF can sure avoid these types of accusations in the future.