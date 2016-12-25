Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

NFF :  Football federation to return unaccounted money to Fifa

FIFA have warned the NFF that they might refund the funds if they can’t give a proper account of it.

Amaju Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been warned that they might return unaccounted money back to Fifa.

The NFF financial dealings have been under heavy scrutiny following the embarrassing incident of the Super Falcons.

Super Falcons

 

Just after winning the 2016 Africa Woman’s Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons started protesting the non-payment of their salaries and bonuses.

It took a street protest for the Federal Government to release funds for them.

Following this drama, the minister of Sports Solomon Dalung ordered an immediate audit of the NFF.

Solomon Dalung

 

Although the NFF claimed to have been audited by the PricewaterhouseCoppers firm, questions have been raised over the $801,229 development grant the federation received from FIFA.

The review was which was done between August 16 and 18, 2016 showed that some money was spent without supporting documentation, like receipts, invoices and contracts.

Following this, FIFA have warned the NFF that they might refund the funds if they can’t give a proper account of it.

