Nathan Ake Can youngster make it at Chelsea?

That’s the question everyone thinks of when they see Nathan Ake returning to Chelsea after a successful loan season at Bournemouth.

Ake joined Chelsea from Feyenoord at the age of just 15 and made his Premier League debut two years later in December 2016 against Norwich and also in that season played in the FA Cup and Europa League winning the award for Chelsea’s Young Player of the Year.

Despite limited opportunities later under Jose Mourinho, Ake resisted loan moves to Vitesse Arnhem where Chelsea often send their youth players too. Ake felt going back to Holland was a step back and remained in Chelsea until he joined Reading in March 2015.

He spent the next season at Watford playing left-back where he also won the club’s Young Player of the Year.

At the beginning of this season, Bournemouth beat a slew of competition to sign Ake and he has been a revelation for the Eddie Howe side.

He has three goals to his name already this season and has impressed in defence, winning an average of 59% of his duels, nine defensive actions and no total defensive errors.

According to Squawka, Ake, in the Premier League, has won 15 tackles this season with a success rate of 68%. He has made 10 interceptions, 75 clearances and seven blocks.

Following his impressive season for Bournemouth, Chelsea decided to activate a call-back clause inserted in his loan contract so he can provide defensive cover for the team. In Antonio Conte’s three-man defence system, Ake seems the right fit and could go on to become a bonafide Chelsea star in the coming years.

“Chelsea is his home and I'm pleased to have him come back. Ake gives me important options because we are playing with three central defenders,” Conte said.

“Also it's important to see during training if he can play as a wing-back,” he added.

It is hard to see the 21-year-old get game time at Chelsea, with John Terry and Kurt Zouma above him in the pecking order .

Terry and Zouma are however not Conte’s men and it seems Ake has impressed the manager, promoting him to recall the youngster.

Marcos Alonso is currently the first choice wing-back but it’s his position that Ake will look to fight for. Along with his defensive abilities, Ake has attributes that could see him excel in the left wing-back position.

His return to Chelsea for the remainder of the season is very crucial for Ake, it could make or mar him there but it seems everything is falling into place for the Dutch player to become Chelsea’s next star.