Nasarawa United Club ready to take its rightful place in NPFL season, says chairman

The club emerged as the first runner-up in the 2016 Federation Cup final, losing to FC Ifeanyi Uba in a penalty shootout.

  Published:
Chairman of Nasarawa United FC Isaac Danladi says the club will work diligently to become one of the likely victors in the ongoing 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Danladi, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, added that the team would take nothing for granted.

“In terms of performance, we are hoping to do better than what we did last season.

“We want to really perform excellently, we want to do well and also keep the name of Nasarawa United as the brand that it is.’’

NAN reports that the club, which plays its home matches at the 5,000 capacity Lafia Township Stadium, is nicknamed “Solid Miners’’.

The club emerged as the first runner-up in the 2016 Federation Cup final, after they lost 4-5 to FC Ifeanyi Uba in a penalty shootout.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

