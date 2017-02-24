Mourinho Man Utd coach won't let emotion cloud Rooney decision

Rooney, 31, announced on Thursday that he will remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season after turning down lucrative offers from Chinese Super League clubs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L), pictured here with manager Jose Mourinho (R), has only started three games since before Christmas due to injury play

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L), pictured here with manager Jose Mourinho (R), has only started three games since before Christmas due to injury

(AFP/File)

Claudio Ranieri Italian's dream shattered as Leicester owners take flak
Europa League United draw delights Rostov in last-16
Europa League Manchester United to play Rostov in last-16
Jose Mourinho Ranieri sacking stuns Man Utd manager- smashes Leicester fairytale
Rooney I'm staying at Manchester United says striker
English Premier League Mourinho's United building momentum after slow start
Antonio Conte Chelsea's manager inspired by rugby 'winner' Jones
Ashley Young Chinese side, Shangdong Luneng to make £10M offer for United forward
Europa League Mkhitaryan secures United progress despite injury
Man United Ibra and Pogba return for club

Jose Mourinho won't let his heart rule his head as the Manchester United manager ponders handing Wayne Rooney a start in the League Cup Final against Southampton on Sunday.

Rooney, 31, announced on Thursday that he will remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season after turning down lucrative offers from Chinese Super League clubs.

In response, Mourinho confirmed Rooney would be involved at Wembley for what could prove to be his final appearance at the famous stadium for United.

Rooney has only started three games since before Christmas, all of them in the FA or League Cup, and played just 45 minutes in February, due to injury.

Mourinho has not ruled out naming his club captain in his starting line-up although he will not let sentiment cloud his decision.

"Only the best 11 players," said Mourinho of his selection philosophy. "We win all together.

"It doesn't matter if you play or didn't play, if you play a lot or don't play much. I go for the best possible team.

"I have to make a decision. You know that we normally play two different systems. Sometimes we play with two midfield players and a 'number 10' if you want to call it that.

"He is an option for me. A final is a special match and he's an option for me."

The absence of in-form Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who picked up an injury in the midweek Europa League victory at Saint Etienne, has improved Rooney's chances of adding to the League Cups he won with United in 2006 and 2010.

Mourinho, meanwhile, can join legendary managers Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough in winning the League Cup for a record fourth time if he is successful against Southampton.

And although the Portuguese admits he has not found many players in his career who share his fanatical will to win, a number of United's stars are beginning to impress him in that area.

"There are some. Not all of them," said Mourinho. "I've found people in my career that, in spite of super talented players, (are not) naturally born winners or people ready to fight every day to win, and win and keep winning.

"The Zanettis, Lampards -– these guys you don't find every day. But we have people who are showing to me that they want to win this match, and this match is what matters now.

"I think when you have a taste of good things, you want to repeat. When you are used to winning and you don't win, you miss it and you don't accept it.

"We all know football is changing. We all know that it is much more difficult than it was before.

"But last season, a very difficult season for the club and for the players, along with the manager, they managed to win a trophy. It was a good taste for them. So we have to try."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sourbullet

Football

Managerless Rangers slumped to their second consecutive defeat as a last-minute Billy McKay strike helped Inverness Caledonian Thistle to a 2-1 win in the Scottish Premiership at the Caledonian Stadium
Scottish Premiership Slumping Rangers beaten again
Nice's Mickael Le Bihan (L) celebrates after scoring against Montpellier HSC at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice on February 24, 2017
Ligue 1 Comeback man Le Bihan fires Nice to victory
Favourites Manchester United were drawn on Friday to face faraway Russian outfit Rostov, who unlike Jose Mourinho were delighted with the Europa League last-16 tie
Europa League United draw delights Rostov in last-16
Claudio Ranieri was stunningly dismissed by Leicester's Thai owners less than a year after guiding the 5,000-1 outsiders to the Premier League title
Claudio Ranieri Italian's dream shattered as Leicester owners take flak