Nigerian coach Kelechi Emotole continues to get donations as he seeks N6m ($11,000) for surgery in India after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Enyimba coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, General Manager of Shooting Stars Rasheed Balogun and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side MFM FC have all made different donations to Emotole.

The family of Emetole who is a former coach of Enugu Rangers and Heartland FC is seeking support from well-meaning Nigerians to come up with the N6m needed for surgery in India.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has already donated N2m the former Nigeria international.

Emetole played for the Super Eagles at the 1976 Africa Nations Cup in Ethiopia and served as assistant coach for the Golden Eaglets in 1985, and Flying Eagles and Super Eagles.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA account; Kelechi Emetole; Account Number: 1007868369 has been made public so donations can be made.

Emetole played for Heartland before returning as a coach. He also managed Elkanemi Warriors.