From the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Sikiru Olatunbosun’s goal has won CNN’s goal of the Week poll.

Olatunbosun netted a wonder goal for MFM FC in their 2-1 win over Enugu Rangers on Friday, February 24.

It came in the 30th minute of the matchday 10 fixture of the NPFL played at the Agege Township Stadium.

After collecting a pass, Olatunbosun looped the ball over Rangers captain and right-back Matthew Etim before firing off a fierce shot with his left foot into the top corner.

The clip of the goal has become an internet sensation and was included in the CNN’s Goal of the Week.

82% of the vote went to the MFM FC player beating competition from Radja Nainggolan of Roma, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC.

Olatunbosun was excited about the award and hopes it will be the beginning of greater things in his career.

“I’m so excited that my goal has received such huge attention,” the MFM FC player told Pulse Sports via phone.

“I’m sure this is the first time a goal from the NPFL has been gotten this type of attention and I’m happy about that.”

Olatunbosun will likely be in action when MFM FC host Remo Stars on Sunday, March 4.