Major League Soccer Championship Dynamo drop defending champion Sounders to open season

Houston, who finished last season at the bottom of the Western Conference, gave no quarter to the defending champions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Clint Dempsey put Seattle Sounders on the board in the 58th minute with his first goal in more than five months, but it was not enough as they fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo play

Clint Dempsey put Seattle Sounders on the board in the 58th minute with his first goal in more than five months, but it was not enough as they fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo

(AFP/File)

Clint Dempsey United States forward given all-clear to return
China Football league like 'lightning in a bottle' - Brighton boss
AFCON 2017 Pulse Sports’ best XI of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
David Beckham Leaked emails tarnish golden boy
Wayne Rooney Man Utd skipper's agent Stretford in China for transfer talks
Kelechi Iheanacho Does striker need a loan move away from Manchester City?
World Cup 2018 Eyes on World Cup as US coach Arena launches second coming
English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty
Ryan Mason Defender's case highlights head risks in sport
MLS No limit on potential: Commissioner Garber

The Seattle Sounders' defense of the Major League Soccer championship got off to a rocky start on Saturday as they fell 2-1 to the aggressive Houston Dynamo.

Houston, who finished last season at the bottom of the Western Conference, gave no quarter to the defending champions.

Their aggressive play led to an early goal from Erick Torres and they held on for the home win.

Torres scored his first goal since playing for Chivas in 2014 as his free kick in the 20th minute from just outside the penalty box eluded the outstretched arms of a diving Stefan Frei.

Romell doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, curling a shot from 20 yards out into the top left corner of Frei's net.

The Dynamo took the two-goal lead into halftime with their confidence high.

A vaunted Sounders lineup including returning veteran Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro and rookie of the year Jordan Morris produced little in the first 45 minutes.

Dempsey finally got the Sounders on the board in the 58th with his first goal in more than five months. He missed Seattle's run to the MLS Cup crown after his season ended prematurely because of an irregular heartbeat.

The game was one of seven on the second day of the new season.

FC Dallas extended their streak of season-opening victories to six with a 2-1 triumph over the Galaxy in Los Angeles.

Kellyn Acosta scored the game-winner with a shot from the top of the penalty area after getting past Galaxy defender Daniel Steres.

The 21-year-old's sixth career goal not only extended Dallas' run of success in season openers, it ended their winless run in regular-season games in Los Angeles, where they hadn't won since September of 2009.

Maximiliano Urruti also scored for Dallas, who claimed last season's Supporters Shield as the team with the best regular-season record.

Giovani dos Santos converted a penalty for the Galaxy, whose squad included seven MLS newcomers with new coach Curt Onalfo at the helm.

More

Major League Soccer Timbers fell Minnesota in MLS debut

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixturesbullet
3 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward wants Leicester City exit after just one...bullet

Football

"It will be a difficult game. We all know the difficulty of derbies," said Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte ahead of their match against West Ham United
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager wary of Carroll on return to West Ham
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Barcelona's forward Neymar (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match against Celta de Vigo March 4, 2017
Messi Forward's brace makes Barcelona believe, Benzema leads Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Nancy March 4, 2017
Edinson Cavani Uruguayan footballer drags Paris Saint-Germain past Nancy, Nice down Dijon
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against Arsenal March 4, 2017
Liverpool Reds punish Wenger's gamble, Ibrahimovic in dock