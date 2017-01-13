Luciano Narsingh Swansea sign Dutch winger from PSV

The 26-year-old becomes Paul Clement's first signing since he succeeded Bob Bradley as manager earlier this month.

"It was easy for me to say yes to Swansea," said Dutch international winger Luciano Narsingh to the club's website

"It was easy for me to say yes to Swansea," said Dutch international winger Luciano Narsingh to the club's website

Swansea City have signed Dutch international winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for £4 million ($4.9 million, 4.6 million euros), the Premier League strugglers announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and becomes Paul Clement's first signing since he succeeded Bob Bradley as manager earlier this month.

Right-footer Narsingh has been capped 16 times by the Netherlands and can play on either flank.

"It was easy for me to say yes to Swansea," Narsingh told the club website.

"I've looked at the Premier League for two or three years now and Swansea always play good football. That's why when Swansea came in for me, I knew I wanted to play here."

Narsingh spent time in Ajax's fabled youth set-up and made the grade as a professional at Heerenveen before joining PSV, where he won the Eredivisie title in 2015 and 2016.

"I am very pleased that Luciano has joined us," Clement said. "He is a player the club had identified before I arrived, but I was more than happy for the deal to go ahead.

"He has pace, he can score goals and he has experience of playing at a good level. He has been Dutch champion a couple of times and he has played Champions League football. He is a player with good calibre."

Swansea, second from bottom in the table, host Arsenal on Saturday, but Narsingh will not feature due to a minor calf injury.

