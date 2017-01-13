Kwara United 30 players, 16 officials depart for Agbor invitational tournament

No fewer than 30 Kwara United FC players and 16 officials will depart Ilorin on Saturday, for Agbor, Delta, for a week invitational tournament, tagged “John TataTournament’’.

The club’s Media Officer, Abdukwaheed Bibire, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the competition would hold from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23.

According to him, Kwara United is in Group B alongside Delta Force FC, Papilo FC, Abia Commets, Ika Rangers and Sapele FC.

The statement quoted the club’s Chairman, Oladimeji Thompson, as urging the players and officials to sustain their winning streak by coming out victorious in Agbor.

He said the chairman made the remark on Friday while addressing the team after their morning training session at the Kwara Stadium complex.

“On the part of the management , we will leave no stone unturned to make your welfare a top priority as well as helping u to excel in your professional career,’’ Thompson said.

The statement quoted Bibire as saying that the team’s coach, John Obuh, thanked the management for providing the enabling environment and assured it that the players were ready to win in Agbor.