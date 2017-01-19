Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker speaks on his Manchester derby goal

Kelechi Iheanacho described playing and scoring in the Manchester derby as a dream come true for him.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho says it was a dream to play and score in the Manchester derby

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho says he cannot describe the feeling of scoring in the Manchester derby.

With Manchester City first choice striker Sergio Aguero, Iheanacho started the derby against Manchester United and scored.

The 20-year-old described that day as a dream come true for him to start and score in the derby.

Iheanacho scored and assisted a goal each as City beat United in the Manchester City derby in September 2016

 

"It took me some time to prove myself to get into the first-team squad, but everything I have been through, all the difficult times, have been worth it," Iheanacho wrote in the Players' Tribune.

"In September, I achieved something that every boy dreams about. I walked out onto the pitch at Old Trafford as a starter in the Manchester derby.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored what turned out to be the winner in the Manchester derby

"Because I was only 19, I did not expect to be in the starting XI. I tried to tell myself, it was just a game of football but it is not a normal game.

"The atmosphere and intensity give you a very different feeling as soon as you step on the pitch. It was war for 90 minutes.

"In the 36th minute something really amazing happened. I was standing in front of the United goal when Kevin De Bruyne's shot struck the post.

"The ball came right to my feet and I kicked it into the back of the net without thinking. I looked over to the linesman, not believing that I had really scored. The flag was down. I was onside.

Kelechi Iheanacho cannot articulate how he felt scoring in the derby

 

"My team-mates ran over to me, and I felt what I can only describe as the 'Manchester Derby Feeling.

"No-one can know how I felt unless they've scored in the derby. I did not even celebrate. The feeling was too much."

Iheanacho and his Manchester City teammate will next face Tottenham at home in the Premier League.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

