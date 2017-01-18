Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City player launch new club training kit

Iheanacho was joined at the City training ground by teammates Fernandinho and Stone to unveil their new Nike Strike training kit.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho in the new Manchester City training kit (Manchester City )

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the Manchester City players that launched their new training kit on Tuesday, January 17.

Iheanacho was joined at the City training ground by teammates Fernandinho and defender John Stone to unveil their new Nike Strike training kit.

John Stone, Fernandinho and Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho (middle) John Stone (left) and Fernandinho training with the new kit (Manchester City )

 

The trio was the first to wear the kit in training ahead of their home Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday, January 21.

"The ultra-light training apparel has the most up-to-date Nike innovations to ensure the players can move freely at speed and remain dry in all conditions," a statement on Manchester City official website reads.

Fernandinho, Kelechi Iheanacho and John Stone play Kelechi Iheanacho (middle) John Stone (right) and Fernandinho training with the new kit (Manchester City)

 

"Featuring a new drill top, track jacket and training tee – as well as the updated strike pant – the new range also includes a pre-match top, which will also be worn for the first time at the Etihad Stadium this weekend."

Tosin AdarabioyoKelech, Kelechi Iheanacho and Leroy Sane play Tosin AdarabioyoKelech, Kelechi Iheanacho and Leroy Sane (Manchester City )

 

City were trashed 4-0 away at Everton in the Premier League and will be hoping to bounce back in their home clash against Spurs.

