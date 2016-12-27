John Mikel Obi :  AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielder

As the January transfer window draws closer, Serie A giants AC Milan have joined in the chase for the signing of Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi.

Mikel Obi has been frozen out of the Chelsea team and is ready to end his ties of over 10 years with the club.

Reports continue to emerge on his future and the latest one has it that Italian club AC Milan are interested in the one-time Champions League winner.

According to reports in the Italian media, the representatives of the 28-year-old have already met with AC Milan to discuss a possible deal for the Nigeria international.

Although Marseille manager Rudi Garcia continues to deny, the Ligue 1 club is hoping to finalise a deal for the midfielder who also has offers from China .

Mikel Obi reportedly rejected an offer of N82m (£170,000) a week from a Chinese club in favour of remaining in Europe.

According to the UK Standard, the Nigeria international wants to play in a competitive league and add to his medal collection rather than moving to China for the money and play in a weaker league.

The report also states that the midfielder wants to remain in Europe because of his young family in London.

Mikel and his partner Olga Diyachenko have twin daughters, Ava and Mia.

NB: £1=N605