Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was badly injured in Arsenal’s FA Cup 2-0 win at Sutton United on Monday, February 20.

Iwobi was on for 74 minutes before he was substituted for Alexis Sanchez.

After the game, the 20-year-old took to Snapchat to share a photo of his foot wrapped up in a bandage.

Iwobi got the injury from a reckless tackle from Sutton’s Jamie Collins but still continued in the game.

Collins was not carded for the tackle by Premier League referee Michael Oliver who was in charge of the game.

It is not known how serious the injury is or how long he will be out.

He will be hoping to be back in action for Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday, March 4.

Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott scored as Arsenal beat non-league side Sutton United to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Gunners will host Lincoln City in the quarter-final in March.