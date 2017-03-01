Keolechi Iheanacho left his recent Manchester City worries to model the club’s new suit and he looked great in it.

Iheanacho has seen games hard to come by at City , a situation which has prompted speculations on his future at the club.

He put all that behind him as Manchester City unveiled a new club suit on Monday, February 27.

For the unveiling, Iheanacho donned the suit which was exclusively designed by popular Italian fashion brand DSQUARED2.

City and DSQUARED2 announced their multi-year partnership in October in 2016 and have dressed the players and coaches in their pre-match outfits for away Champions League games.

“We wanted the players to feel as confident in this suit as they do when they pull on their team jersey,” DSQUARED2 founders and designers said.

“Every element of the DSQUARED2 for Manchester City suit is designed to show modern tailoring sophistication: from its Italian refined wool fabric and the sartorial skill used in construction, and the contemporary fit, it’s a statement of masculine elegance.”

Super Eagles striker was pictured walking to a team photo shoot looking dapper in the suit as speculations continue over his future at the club.

According to recent reports, Manchester City insiders are claiming that the club would want a buy-back option should Iheanacho attempt to leave in the summer.