Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker looks dapper in Manchester City DSQUARED2 suit

Iheanacho donned the suit which was exclusively designed by popular Italian fashion brand DSQUARED2.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho (dsquared2)

Kelechi Iheanacho Former City coach, Pellegrini says striker is happy in Manchester
Champions League Toure, Jesus named in Man City's squad
Kelechi Iheanacho Striker is not a trusted option for Pep Guardiola
Arsenal FC Sutton ready to add to Wenger's woes
Kelechi Iheanacho With Jesus injured, striker now has a chance at Manchester City
Kelechi Iheanacho Mikel says striker will learn from Manchester City axing
FA Cup Jesus absence offers Aguero chance of renaissance
Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker joins teammate in warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi

Keolechi Iheanacho left his recent Manchester City worries to model the club’s new suit and he looked great in it. 

Iheanacho has seen games hard to come by at City, a situation which has prompted speculations on his future at the club.

He put all that behind him as Manchester City unveiled a new club suit on Monday, February 27.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players play Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players (dsquared2)

 

For the unveiling, Iheanacho donned the suit which was exclusively designed by popular Italian fashion brand DSQUARED2.

City and DSQUARED2 announced their multi-year partnership in October in 2016 and have dressed the players and coaches in their pre-match outfits for away Champions League games.

Pep Guardiola play

Pep Guardiola

(dsquared2)

 

“We wanted the players to feel as confident in this suit as they do when they pull on their team jersey,” DSQUARED2 founders and designers said. 

Every element of the DSQUARED2 for Manchester City suit is designed to show modern tailoring sophistication: from its Italian refined wool fabric and the sartorial skill used in construction, and the contemporary fit, it’s a statement of masculine elegance.”

Super Eagles striker was pictured walking to a team photo shoot looking dapper in the suit as speculations continue over his future at the club.

According to recent reports, Manchester City insiders are claiming that the club would want a buy-back option should Iheanacho attempt to leave in the summer.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star adds another Bugatti to his...bullet

Football

Brown Ideye
Brown Ideye Nigerian striker says China move was an ‘opportunity he needed’
Amaju Pinnick
CAF Elections Sports minister endorses NFF’s Pinnick backing of Ahmad
Chisom Egbuchulam
Chisom Egbuchulam Enugu Rangers striker joins Swedish club, BK Hacken
Ogenyi Onazi
Ogenyi Onazi Nigerian midfielder rejects mega move to China