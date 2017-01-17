Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike may not be returning to the Premier League as Fenerbahce have rejected an offer from Hull City for a loan deal.

Emenike spent the latter part of the 2015/2016 Premier League season with West Ham on loan from Fenerbahce.

Another Premier League side, Hull City have made enquiries for the 29-year-old but Fenerbahce have immediately turned down any offer.

According to Turkish paper, Millyet Spor, Hull City new manager Marco Silva is very keen to sign the Nigerian striker to bolster his attacking options ahead of the relegation scrap.

Millyet Spor reports that Fenerbahce would want to sell the striker on a permanent basis instead of a loan deal.