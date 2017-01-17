Emmanuel Emenike Hull City move not happening for Nigerian striker

Hull City have made enquiries for the 29-year-old but Fenerbahce have immediately turned down any offer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Emenike play Fenerbahce have rejected Hull City's offer to have Emmanuel Emenike on loan (Twitter/Fenerbahce)

Champions League Emenike scores but crashes out with Fenerbahce, Ogu's Hapoel Be'er Sheva through
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker buys N62.7M G-Wagon
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker impresses in Fenerbahce’s pre-season win
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker resumes pre-season with Fenerbache
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker sparks dating rumours with beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi
Nigerians Abroad Emenike, Fatai, Matthew scores
Europa Legue Faltering United downed by Fenerbahce in Istanbul
Emmanuel Emenike Striker happy with first league goal of season

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike may not be returning to the Premier League as Fenerbahce have rejected an offer from Hull City for a loan deal.

Emenike spent the latter part of the 2015/2016 Premier League season with West Ham on loan from Fenerbahce.

Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike spent the latter part of last season on loan at West Ham (West Ham United via Getty Images)

 

Another Premier League side, Hull City have made enquiries for the 29-year-old but Fenerbahce have immediately turned down any offer.

According to Turkish paper, Millyet Spor, Hull City new manager Marco Silva is very keen to sign the Nigerian striker to bolster his attacking options ahead of the relegation scrap.

Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike has three league goals in nine games for Fenerbahce this season (Twitter/Fenerbahce)

ALSO READ: Emineke impresses for Fenerbahce in pre-season

Millyet Spor reports that Fenerbahce would want to sell the striker on a permanent basis instead of a loan deal.

Emenike has scored three league goals this season so Fenerbahce in nine games.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet

Football

Kano Pillars Vs FC IfeanyiUbah
FC Ifeanyi Ubah NPFL club says will not appeal LMC’s N9.1m fine
Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City in their FA Cup match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on January 6, 2017
Bacary Sagna Man City defender fined £40,000 over referee comment
Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers Club vows to restore pride next encounter with Nasarawa Utd
Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Guinea-Bissau, at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville, on January 14, 2017
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang promises better by hosts Gabon