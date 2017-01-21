AFCON 2017 Gyan steers Ghana into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

On an appalling playing surface, Gyan headed home from Jordan Ayew's cross in the 21st minute to score his eighth goal at the Cup of Nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring a goal against Mali in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017 play

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring a goal against Mali in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017

(AFP)

Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen
Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghai
West Ham London club land Saints defender Fonte
French League Title hopefuls Nice held at Bastia
Tottenham Pochettino says Spurs bigger than Man City
English Premier League Chelsea won't dwell on Costa, Spurs plan City misery
Manchester United Luke Shaw struggling at club - Mourinho
English Premier League Arsenal face defining period, says midfielder Xhaka
AFCON 2017 Cup of Nations hosts face decisive Cameroon date

Ghana secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as Asamoah Gyan's goal was enough for them to beat Mali 1-0 in Port-Gentil on Saturday.

On an appalling playing surface, Gyan headed home from Jordan Ayew's cross in the 21st minute to score his eighth goal at the Cup of Nations over six consecutive tournaments going back to 2008.

With two wins from two matches in Group D, 2015 runners-up the Black Stars are certain of another appearance in the knockout stage of a tournament they have won four times.

Mali have just one point but are not out of it yet, while Egypt and Uganda meet in the other Group D game later.

The state of the pitch meant the teams were not allowed to use it for their pre-game warm-ups, instead being forced to do use an indoor facility.

The surface did not lend itself to a flowing game of football, but at least the sizeable Malian community in this Gabonese port city made for a raucous atmosphere.

Sadly for them, Ghana initially coped better on the pitch and they should have been in front in the 17th minute.

The standout performer at the last Cup of Nations, Christian Atsu did brilliantly on the right before delivering a low ball to the near post which Jordan Ayew would surely have converted.

However, Andre Ayew took the ball off the feet of his younger brother and stabbed a shot wide.

Nevertheless, Avram Grant's men were ahead before the midway point in the first period as Jordan Ayew crossed from the right and captain Gyan rose unmarked to head past Oumar Sissoko in the Mali goal.

The Ghana players celebrated by running across to the bench and holding up t-shirts with a message of support for left-back Abdul Rahman Baba, whose tournament was ended by a serious knee injury in the opening win against Uganda.

Sissoko did well to save a Jordan Ayew cross-cum-shot that bounced awkwardly in front of him and Mali then came out with greater purpose after the break.

Just as in their opening goalless draw with Egypt, the introduction of exciting young Lille midfielder Yves Bissouma gave them an extra impetus.

Despite that, they could not find an equalising goal, with Moussa Marega heading straight at Razak Brimah from a Bakary Sako cross and defender Salif Coulibaly hooking a shot just wide after Ghana had struggled to clear their lines.

Ghana were hanging on right until the end, with goalkeeper Razak making a fine reaction save to deny substitute Kalifa Coulibaly from point-blank range in the 90th minute and then beating away a Sako volley in injury time.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointmentbullet
2 Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier...bullet
3 Chris Enahoro Ace Nigerian tennis promoter dies at 80bullet

Football

Bremens's midfielder Thomas Delaney (R) and Dortmund's Polish defender Lukasz Piszczek clash for the ball on January 21, 2017
Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen
Argentine striker Carlos Tevez (L) poses with his No. 32 shirt of his new club Shanghai Shenhua during a press conference in Shanghai on January 21, 2017
Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghai
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly been offered $37 million a year by Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian
English Premier League Chelsea won't dwell on Costa, Spurs plan City misery
 
English Premier League Arsenal face defining period, says midfielder Xhaka