French League Title hopefuls Nice held at Bastia

Nice's official Twitter feed reported that the side had arrived safely "but their bus, a little less so."

Bastia's supporters celebrate during the L1 football match between Bastia (SCB) and Nice (OGC) on January 20, 2017 at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica play

Bastia's supporters celebrate during the L1 football match between Bastia (SCB) and Nice (OGC) on January 20, 2017 at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica

(AFP)

Serie A Juventus beaten as Kalinic paves way for Viola
Marseille vs Monaco Falcao fires 60-goal Monaco top in Marseille mauling
Man Utd vs Liverpool Ibrahimovic rescues Manchester United in Liverpool draw
Mauricio Pochettino Spurs in better shape for title challenge - Manager
Ligue 1 Draxler winner delivers immediate return for PSG

French title hopefuls Nice edged provisionally a point clear of Monaco but were Friday lamenting the loss of two points in a 1-1 draw at lowly Bastia.

The match was marred by an ugly incident beforehand when police reported some Bastia fans stoned the Nice team bus, breaking two windows, as it arrived at the Armand Cesari stadium.

Nice, welcoming back former Italy, Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli from suspension, had to come from behind as Congolese midfielder Prince Oniangue put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes.

Nice, bidding to win a fifth title but first since 1959, levelled through Arnaud Souquet just after the half hour.

But that was as good as it got for Lucien Favre's shock pacesetters, who were held last week by another struggling side in Metz.

Bastia held out despite having skipper Yannick Cahuzac sent off midway through the second period.

Favre was quick to pinpint his side's faults afterwards.

"We dominated and had the lion's share of possession, even more after the sending off. But there was not enough movement. We lost too many balls and they pressed us well with a 4-3-2-1 to shut us out.

"We didn't do enough tonight. Balotelli is not 100 percent and (asking him to) overcome a five-man defence is a tough ask."

The draw -- their fourth in five matches -- leaves Nice with 46 points from 21 games one clear of Monaco, who host Lorient on Sunday and four ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint Germain, who are in action at Nantes on Saturday.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

