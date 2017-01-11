French League Cup Monaco avoid Sochaux upset

Joao Moutinho levelled with just seven minutes remaining and a shootout was needed to separate the sides.

Monaco's midfielder Joao Moutinho (L) vies with FC Sochaux Bosnian forward Goran Karanovic (C) and FC Sochaux' midfielder Johann Ramare (R) during the French League Cup football match January 10, 2017 play

(AFP)

Joao Moutinho struck a late equaliser for Monaco as the Ligue 1 title challengers overcame second-tier Sochaux 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the French League Cup semi-finals.

Faneva Andriatsima struck on the quarter hour as hosts Sochaux, who dumped Marseille out in the previous round, grabbed the lead at the Stade Bonal.

But Moutinho levelled with just seven minutes remaining and a shootout was needed to separate the sides.

Sochaux received a lifeline when Guido Carrillo's tame spot-kick was saved after Marco Ilaimaharitra had hit the upright the home side's third attempt, but Moussa Sao then blazed over to send Monaco through to the last four.

Sergio Conceicao suffered his first defeat as Nantes boss after Nancy came away from the Stade de la Beaujoire with a 2-0 win thanks to first-half goals from Maurice Dale and Joffrey Cuffaut.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain are at home to Metz on Wednesday while Bordeaux take on Guingamp.

