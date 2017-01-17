FC Ifeanyi Ubah NPFL club says will not appeal LMC’s N9.1m fine

The management of FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi, says it will not appeal the decision of the LMC slamming N9. 1 million fine on the club for abandoning their Match Day 1 game.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match against Kano Pillars on Jan. 14, was abandoned by the club for perceived unjust calls by the referee, Folusho Ajayi.

The Anambra Warriors made the disclosure in a statement by Ikechukwu Onyia, Senior Media Assistant to the club’s President, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday in Awka.

The statement said the club regretted the sad incident and the embarrassment it caused the organisers and lovers of the game.

It said the club also promised to abide by the framework and rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), adding that it had already taken internal actions to forestall recurrence.

“In total submission to the jurisdiction of sports authorities in Nigeria and with total commitment to the growth of the NPFL, we hereby accept the sanctions imposed on us as contained in your letter dated 16th January, 2017.

“And we will not be lodging any form of appeal against the decision of the LMC.

“We pledge to abide by same and submit totally to the summary jurisdiction of the LMC.

“May we use this opportunity to once more, tender our unreserved apology to the LMC and NFF for the events that culminated in the abandonment of the match between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Jan. 14, 2017 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

“As earlier stated, we have taken appropriate disciplinary actions against those responsible for the unfortunate event, we regret any inconvenience caused by our actions and commit to abide by the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League,’’ it said.

The Anambra Warriors are billed to host MFM of Lagos on Jan. 18 at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium in Nnewi.