FC Ifeanyi Ubah NPFL club says will not appeal LMC’s N9.1m fine

The statement said the club regretted the sad incident and the embarrassment it caused the organisers and lovers of the game.

  • Published:
Kano Pillars Vs FC IfeanyiUbah play

Kano Pillars Vs FC IfeanyiUbah

(NPFL)

Enugu Rangers Club vows to restore pride next encounter with Nasarawa Utd
NPFL NFF won’t hesitate to sanction under-performing referees
Ifeanyi Ubah FC NPFL club get suspended sentence, fined N9.15m
Enugu Rangers Police advises club's fans to obey rules of football
NPFL LMC withdraw referee, Ajayi from NPFL games
FC IfeanyiUbah LMC hand sanctions on NPFL club for abandoning game against Kano Pillars
NPFL Match-day one results
MFM FC Club promises to build on flying start to 2016/2017 NPFL
NPFL Physically challenged throng stadium to cheer Wikki Tourists
MFM FC Club fans want more spectators in stadium

The management of FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi, says it will not appeal the decision of the LMC slamming N9. 1 million fine on the club for abandoning their Match Day 1 game.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match against Kano Pillars on Jan. 14, was abandoned by the club for perceived unjust calls by the referee, Folusho Ajayi.

The Anambra Warriors made the disclosure in a statement by Ikechukwu Onyia, Senior Media Assistant to the club’s President, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday in Awka.

The statement said the club regretted the sad incident and the embarrassment it caused the organisers and lovers of the game.

It said the club also promised to abide by the framework and rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), adding that it had already taken internal actions to forestall recurrence.

“In total submission to the jurisdiction of sports authorities in Nigeria and with total commitment to the growth of the NPFL, we hereby accept the sanctions imposed on us as contained in your letter dated 16th January, 2017.

“And we will not be lodging any form of appeal against the decision of the LMC.

“We pledge to abide by same and submit totally to the summary jurisdiction of the LMC.

“May we use this opportunity to once more, tender our unreserved apology to the LMC and NFF for the events that culminated in the abandonment of the match between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah on  Jan. 14, 2017 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

“As earlier stated, we have taken appropriate disciplinary actions against those responsible for the unfortunate event, we regret any inconvenience caused by our actions and commit to abide by the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League,’’ it said.

The Anambra Warriors are billed to host MFM of Lagos on Jan. 18 at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium in Nnewi.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet

Football

Emmanuel Emenike
Emmanuel Emenike Hull City move not happening for Nigerian striker
Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City in their FA Cup match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on January 6, 2017
Bacary Sagna Man City defender fined £40,000 over referee comment
Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers Club vows to restore pride next encounter with Nasarawa Utd
Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Guinea-Bissau, at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville, on January 14, 2017
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang promises better by hosts Gabon