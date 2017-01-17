Enugu Rangers Club vows to restore pride next encounter with Nasarawa Utd

The Media Officer of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Foster Chime, says the team is determined to restore the club’s pride when it takes on Nasarawa United in their next encounter in Lafia.

Chime told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday that the club had high hopes of victory in Lafia and that it would take the three points at stake.

“It is unfortunate that we started the league badly but I am happy that we played well against Abia Warriors at home; we only needed to translate our ball possession to goals.

“I am happy that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has outgrown the tradition of home advantage as clubs now come away with victories.

“In match day one, two teams opened the floodgates and we were victim of circumstance.

“So against Nasarawa Utd, we are going to take our own pound of flesh to show that we still have a point to prove in the new season,’’ he said.

He noted that Rangers equally lost their first match of the 2015/2016 season and still went ahead to lift the trophy after 36 matches.

“We lost 2-1 to Kano Pillars on the first day of 2015/2016 season at Sani Abacha stadium and this time around to Abia Warriors with the same margin, at the end it may be a coincidence,’’ he said.

Chime said that the Rangers club would not be affected with the result of the first encounter, as it had the capability of getting good results away from home.

“We only need to get three points elsewhere to make up for the match day one defeat to Abia Warriors,’’ Chime said.

NAN recalls that the club has lost two successive matches in 2017.

The flying antelopes lost the charity cup to FC Ifeanyi Ubah by 5-3 in a penalty shoot out before the 1-2 defeat to Abia Warriors on Jan. 14 in their first match of the 2017 NPFL.

