Amaju Pinnick NFF president wants CAF seat, does he deserve it?

Pinnick declaration of his intention ahead of the election March comes at a time when his credibility is in tatters.

Amaju Pinnick play NFF president, Amaju Pinnick wants a seat in CAF Football Executive Committee board (NFF)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick is seeking a seat on the African stage and this has been greeted with lots of criticisms.

Pinnick is seeking election into the Confederation of African (CAF) Football Executive Committee board to displace the incumbent and long standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.

Amaju Pinnick and Issa Hayatou play Amaju Pinnick and CAF President Issa Hayatou (NFF)

 

Pinnick declaration of his intention ahead of the election March comes at a time when his credibility is in tatters.

The NFF president has been under fire following the controversy that trailed the unpaid salaries and bonuses of the Super Falcons after they won the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Cameroon.

The African champions took to the streets to protest their ordeal before they were paid by the Federal Government of Nigeria. That drama was one of the lowest point of Nigerian football in the last decade and at the helm of its affairs is Pinnick.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons of Nigeria took to the streets to protest the non-payment of their salaries and bonuses (Twitter/Sumner Shagari Sambo )

Of course, he does not take the blame alone (the sports ministry under Minister Solomon Dalung has been a mess) but the accusations of corruption and mismanagement of funds that followed do not do any good for Pinnick.

Under Pinnick, Nigerian football has also gone through some low moments, like missing two consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournament. His critics have the points, but the Delta State administrator is entirely at fault.

Being the president of the NFF during one of the country’s most challenging time economically has given Pinnick little chance to succeed while the alleged corruption remains untrue at this stage.

While Pinnick is far from the perfect candidate, Nigeria deserve a place in CAF.

I'll receive FIFA president if he comes not Pinnick, says Giwa play Amaju Pinnick should be given a chance to get into CAF (Punch)

 

"Like I initially opine, our focus is qualifying for the World Cup, and if eventually I get elected into CAF, then it will only be a bonus for Nigerian Football," Pinnick is quoted to say by Complete Sports.

Since the exit of Amos Adamu, Nigeria have had no representative at CAF, Pinnick currently has a chance and he needs the support.

