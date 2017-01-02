Diego Costa Red hot striker reveals he wanted to leave Chelsea

The Brazil-born Spain international had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Costa, Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker, had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled play

Diego Costa, Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker, had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled

(AFP/File)

Arsene Wenger Giroud gem a work of art, says Arsenal boss
Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea rivals want Spurs win
Guardiola Not winning title not a disaster, says Man City manager
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Giroud's scorpion stunner stings Palace
Watford vs Tottenham Kane and Alli fire Spurs into Premier League top four
Jurgen Klopp Quick Liverpool turnaround leaves manager scratching head
Jose Mourinho Martial should listen to me not agent

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has revealed he came close to leaving the club during the close-season transfer window.

The Brazil-born Spain international had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled and said he decided to leave the club for personal reasons at the end of the season.

But he changed his mind and has helped to send Chelsea six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 14 goals in 18 league appearances.

"Did I want to go? Yes, yes, I was about to leave. But not because of Chelsea," Costa said in comments published by the BBC on Monday.

"There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons, but it wasn't to be, and I continue to be happy here."

As well as his goals, Costa's on-pitch conduct has improved this season and he said he had made a deliberate effort to curb his aggression.

"I knew I had to improve that aspect because here in the Premier League there is no mercy," he said.

"A lot of the time it seemed (referees) were against me. If they're not going to change, I had to change."

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach appointed manager of Dutch...bullet

Football

Besart Berisha celebrates a goal during in Tokyo in May 2012
A-League Berisha becomes all-time leading scorer
Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) scored 17 goals in his first 27 appearances for the club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic I've shut the critics up
Brazilian midfielder Oscar is set to smash the Asian transfer record with a reported 60 million euros deal with Shanghai SIPG
Oscar Record signing lands in Shanghai to join SIPG
(From L) Actors Nyamandi Mushayavanhu, Daniel Mandolini and Tamer Arslan pose after the premiere of the theatre play 'Peng Peng Boateng', in Berlin, on December 18, 2016
Boateng Brothers Curtain call for fabled brothers