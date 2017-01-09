Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 2016 FIFA Best Player award

Following his success in Ballon d'Or, the Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the the Best FIFA Men’s Player on Monday, January 9 in Zurich.

After Champions League and Euro 2016 successes for club and country last year, Ronaldo wins yet another accolade for his bulging trophy cabinet.

Last year, FIFA ended its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football for the Ballon d'Or award and unveiled its own brand new "Best" distinction.

Ronaldo now has the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best award after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as Portugal's Euro 2016 success - the country's first major crown.

About the only downside for the former Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon star was the fact he was off the pitch when Portugal sealed their win over France, having been stretchered off with injury in the first half in tears.

He watched Eder's extra-time winner from the bench.

Ronaldo himself acknowledged to sports daily Marca late last year that it was a 'fantastic season', indeed "perhaps my best on an individual and team level."

His achievements see him once again shut out longtime rival Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann for the FIFA award.

The Best....

Men's Player - Cristiano Ronaldo

Women's Player - Carli Lloyd

Men's Coach - Claudio Ranieri

Women's Coach - Silvia Neid

Fair Play award - Atletico Nacional

Award for Outstanding Career - Falcao

Puskas Award - Mohz Faiz Subri

Fan Award - Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

FIFAPro World11 - Neuer, Alves, Marcelo, Pique, Ramos, Iniesta, Kroos, Modric, Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez