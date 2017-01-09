Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 2016 FIFA Best Player award

His achievements see him once again shut out longtime rival Messi and Atletico Madrid's French striker Griezmann.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo play After winning the 2016 Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA World Player of the Year award ( AFP/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid forward continues Club World Cup title celebration on plane
Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star says Ballon d'Or win clouded by fraud allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 4th Ballon d'Or
Cristiano Ronaldo Five moments that won Ronaldo the Ballon d'Or
Portugal Euro champions seal 2016 as year of the underdog
Club World Cup Ronaldo on target as Real reach final
Cristiano Ronaldo Big goals, big titles win forward's Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo treble fires Real to Club World Cup
Lionel Messi Star deserves Ballon d'Or every year, says Bartomeu
Ronaldo 'Spectacular' year for Cristiano

Following his success in Ballon d'Or, the Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the the Best FIFA Men’s Player on Monday, January 9 in Zurich.

Cristiano Ronaldo play After winning the 2016 Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA World Player of the Year award (Real Madrid)

 

After Champions League and Euro 2016 successes for club and country last year, Ronaldo wins yet another accolade for his bulging trophy cabinet.

Last year, FIFA ended its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football for the Ballon d'Or award and unveiled its own brand new "Best" distinction.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2016 (AFP/File)

 

Ronaldo now has the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best award after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as Portugal's Euro 2016 success - the country's first major crown.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo was named Man of the Tournament as Real Madrid won the 2016 Club World CupRonaldo led Portugal to win the Euro 2016 (Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

 

About the only downside for the former Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon star was the fact he was off the pitch when Portugal sealed their win over France, having been stretchered off with injury in the first half in tears.

He watched Eder's extra-time winner from the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo led Portugal to win the Euro 2016 (AFP/File)

 

Ronaldo himself acknowledged to sports daily Marca late last year that it was a 'fantastic season', indeed "perhaps my best on an individual and team level."

His achievements see him once again shut out longtime rival Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann for the FIFA award.

The Best....

Men's Player - Cristiano Ronaldo

Women's Player - Carli Lloyd

Men's Coach - Claudio Ranieri

Women's Coach - Silvia Neid

Fair Play award - Atletico Nacional

Award for Outstanding Career - Falcao

Puskas Award - Mohz Faiz Subri

Fan Award - Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

FIFAPro World11 - Neuer, Alves, Marcelo, Pique, Ramos, Iniesta, Kroos, Modric, Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
2 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for Chinabullet

Football

Amaju Pinnick and Mallam Shehu Dikko
Amaju Pinnick NFF president attends FIFA Best award ceremony
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with new girlfriend Georgina
Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri holds his trophy for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2016 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich
Claudio Ranieri Leicester manager wins FIFA best men's coach award
Roberto Firmino
Firmino Liverpool hire private security for forward after robbery incident at his mansion