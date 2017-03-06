Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City star says he has good relationship with Pep

Iheanacho has however dismissed reports that he has fallen out with his manager, insisting that he just needs to train harder.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho says he has good relationship with Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC/Press Association Images)

Despite seeing game time hard to come by at Manchester City, Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho insists he has a good relationship with manager Pep Guardiola.

Iheanacho was left out from Manchester City squad for five games before he returned to the bench.

He was on the bench in City’s Sunday, March 5, 2-0 win at Sunderland in the Premier League and the lack of game time has prompted talks of a Manchester City exit for the 20-year-old.

Iheanacho has however dismissed such talks, insisting that he just needs to train harder to impress his manager.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the manager – everyone here has a good relationship with him,” Iheanacho told Mirror.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho scored for City in his last game (Ian Hodgson)

 

We are happy to have him here. He will take this club far because he is a great manager.

“When you are not playing, you need to train harder. You need to keep the faith.

And when you come into the team, you have to do exactly what your team-mates are doing to help the team achieve something.”

Pep Guardiola play Iheanacho says he has good relationship with Guardiola (AFP)

 

The Nigeria international was left out of the matchday squad for five consecutive games starting from City’s 2-2 home Premier League draw against Tottenham on Saturday, February 21. In that game, Guardiola named his new signing Gabriel Jesus on the substitute bench.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has seen few games at Manchester City this season (Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough)

Following Jesus’ injury, Iheanacho has made the matchday squad for the next two games but was on the bench for the whole duration of both games.

He made a goalscoring return in City’s 5-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on March 1 but went back to the bench for their next game at Sunderland.

