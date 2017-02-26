Chris Hughton Brighton's manager coy on league promotion talk as Seagulls fly high

The south coast club made the most of Newcastle dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

  • Published:
Brighton's manager Chris Hughton is pictured before the start of the FA Cup fourth round football match between Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Arsenal January 25, 2015 play

Brighton's manager Chris Hughton is pictured before the start of the FA Cup fourth round football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal January 25, 2015

(AFP/File)

Amex Stadium Japanese tourists flock to Brighton home of 2015 World Cup glory
Danny Cowley Lincoln boss hails 'life-changing' Cup run after beating Burnley
Championship Newcastle flies back to top of table
Pep Guardiola City manager seeks FA Cup lift at Crystal Palace
Chuba Akpom Arsenal player joins Brighton on loan
FA Cup Allardyce off the mark, Lincoln, Sutton spring surprises
Premier League Full list of confirmed transfers
SportyBet N160m pick 15 preview

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton, tried to talk of promotion to the Premier League after his high-flying Seagulls returned to the top of the second-tier Championship with a 3-0 win at home to Reading on Saturday.

The south coast club made the most of Newcastle dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City to fly above the Magpies thanks to goals from Sam Baldock, Jamie Murphy and Anthony Knockaert.

Only the top two clubs at the end of the season are guaranteed the lucrative prize of a Premier League spot and Brighton are now six points clear of third-placed Huddersfield.

"After having, by our standards, a difficult period it's nice to have two clean sheets in our last two games," said Hughton.

"But there are so many good teams in this division. Huddersfield have gone on a run, Leeds have done well and Sheffield Wednesday are in there."

Brighton face Newcastle, Hughton's former club, on Tuesday and the manager added: "Newcastle are a very good side and were many people's favourites to win the league. We will have another full house."

Meanwhile Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was frustrated by his side's failure to beat Bristol City.

It might have been worse for Newcastle, who were indebted to Ciaran Clark's header eight minutes from time after goals from Aaron Wilbraham and David Cotterill saw City go 2-0 up before an own-goal from Korey Smith at Newcastle's St James' Park ground gave the hosts a lifeline.

"For me it is two points lost," said Benitez. "We didn't start well, we made mistakes and gave them hope they could get a result, but the reaction in the second half was very good."

Huddersfield were held to a 1-1 draw by Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, while another White Rose derby saw Leeds edge past Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

Chris Wood scored the only goal of the game while Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green saved a Jordan Rhodes penalty.

Victory strengthened Leeds's bid for a play-off place and manager Garry Monk said: "I thought we handled the pressure really well today and I'm very pleased with the players."

Another Yorkshire club, Rotherham, remained adrift at the foot of the table after a 4-2 defeat by Brentford.

Aston Villa finally won a game in 2017, with captain James Chester scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at home to Midlands rivals Derby County.

Villa finished the match down to 10 men after Leandro Bacuna was sent off as he appeared to make contact with a linesman as he disputed the official's decision.

"The linesman got the decision horribly wrong as it was a throw-in for us. It was a huge frustration but he (Bacuna) overstepped the mark and he knows that.

"It was kind of a chest bump and it was disappointing as he had given a brilliant performance.

"But with Leo it is all about himself. He always tests the manager as he makes a habit of being late, but against Derby he reminded what a good player he is," said Villa manager Steve Bruce.

More

China Football league like 'lightning in a bottle' - Brighton boss

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sourbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star tells girlfriend to be careful on...bullet
3 Claudio Ranieri How coach’s sack will affect Nigerian players at...bullet

Football

Atalanta's defender Mattia Caldara (2ndR) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against As Roma on November 20, 2016
Gian Piero Gasperini 'Champions League a step too far,' says Atalanta coach
Leicester City's then-manager Claudio Ranieri (L) talks with striker Jamie Vardy (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Hull City August 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri Leicester's Vardy denies rift with axed coach
Manchester United's midfielder Ander Herrera (L) challenges Watford's midfielder Mauro Zarate (R) during the English Premier League football match February 11, 2017
Zarate injury overshadows Watford stalemate
Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski scores a penalty during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Hamburg SV February 25, 2017
Lewandowski leads Bayern to new rout against Hamburg