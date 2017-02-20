The Supreme Court has dismissed the notion of Chris Giwa against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and fined the sum of N100, 000.

Giwa has always claimed that the September 2014 election which put the current president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick in office was faulty but his case has been ruled out by FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

He tried his case at the Federal High Court which dismissed his case before he took it to the Supreme Court.

At a court session on Monday, February 20 Giwa’s notion was dismissed by the Supreme Court which also fined the football administrator.

Giwa has been losing all on fronts as his five-year-ban was recently extended by world football governing body, FIFA.

Giwa was initially given a five-year ban by the NFF backed by FIFA for trying to force himself into the office as president of the NFF.

He also has a pending case against the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).