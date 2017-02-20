Chris Giwa NFF faction leader loses at Supreme Court, fined N100, 000

On Monday, February 20 Giwa’s notion was dismissed by the Supreme Court which also fined the football administrator.

Chris Giwa play Chris Giwa's notion against the NFF has been dismissed by the Supreme Court (aoifootball)

The Supreme Court has dismissed the notion of Chris Giwa against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and fined the sum of N100, 000.

Giwa has always claimed that the September 2014 election which put the current president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick in office was faulty but his case has been ruled out by FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Amaju Pinnick play Giwa has always claimed that Amaju Pinnick (pictured) was not rightly voted in as president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) (NFF)

 

He tried his case at the Federal High Court which dismissed his case before he took it to the Supreme Court.

At a court session on Monday, February 20 Giwa’s notion was dismissed by the Supreme Court which also fined the football administrator.

Giwa has been losing all on fronts as his five-year-ban was recently extended by world football governing body, FIFA.

Chris Giwa play Chris Giwa has also been fined the sum of N100, 000

 

Giwa was initially given a five-year ban by the NFF backed by FIFA for trying to force himself into the office as president of the NFF.

He also has a pending case against the League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

