Chinedu Efugh Defender dumps Heartland, wins with Abia Warriors

Chinedu Efugh, who left relegated Heartland FC of Owerri, has helped his new club, Abia Warriors of Umuahia to win their first game of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Heartland ended the last season 18 on the log with 44 points from the 36 matches and will be struggling in the Nigeria National League to regain promotion to the NPFL.

The defender, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, said he had signed a two-year contract with the new club.

Efugh said: “So many things are happening with Heartland, we finished last season amid so many trouble which didn’t pay-off at the end of the day.

“Winning our first match with Abia Warriors is a thing to be proud of because it was an away match against reigning champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu.

“We played as a team, which is important for us as a club, I hope and pray that we continue with our winning ways as the league progresses,’’ he said.

On his new club, Efugh said it was early to begin to compare both clubs.

“The season has just begun and so far, it has been fine, I can’t compare the two clubs now, these are two different managements.

“They both have their unique ways of planning and organinsing, so there is really no basis to compare,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Abia Warriors FC won its first match against current title holder, Rangers International FC of Enugu on the club’s turf, 2-1.

Between 2005 and 2010 they played under the name “Orji Uzor Kalu FC’’ in honour of the Abia former governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who helped the club with state sponsorship upon promotion to the professional level.

They reverted to their old name in summer of 2010.

They won promotion to the NPFL for the first time in August 2013 after winning their division on the last day; they have been in sublime form since gaining promotion.

NAN reports that Abia Warriors finished 13 on the 2015/2016 log with 48 points from 36 matches.