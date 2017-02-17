Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association for a breach of its anti-doping regulations, English football's governing body said Friday.

The south coast club have been charged with a failure to comply over 'whereabouts' rules designed to provide accurate details of training sessions and the location of players so they are available for drug testing at all times.

Fellow Premier League side Manchester City were given a £35,000 ($44,000, 41,000 euros) fine for a similar offence on Thursday.

"AFC Bournemouth have been charged in relation to the FA's rules on anti-doping," said a statement issued by the FA.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate.

"AFC Bournemouth have until Thursday 23rd February 2017 to respond to the charge."

The Cherries are currently 14th in the table but are without a Premier League win in 2017.