Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Enrique says onus on Atletico to attack in 2nd leg

The visitors to the Camp Nou on Tuesday have enjoyed much success in that fabled stadium in recent seasons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique, pictured on February 4, 2017, is hoping to recover injured midfield pair Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta for the Spanish Cup play

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique, pictured on February 4, 2017, is hoping to recover injured midfield pair Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta for the Spanish Cup

(AFP)

La Liga Barca close in as Real fixture is called off
Bundesliga Neuer warns misfiring Bayern to be wary of Schalke
La Liga Cup revenge on agenda for Real Madrid, Barca
Copa del Rey Downpour dominates Celta-Alaves semi-final stalemate
Ronaldinho Ex Barcelona star returns for club ambassador role
Cesc Fabregas Chelsea midfielder says he will be forever grateful to Wenger, Arsenal
Copa Del Rey Suarez, Messi hand Barca Cup lead over Atletico
English Premier League Guardiola makes his point as City crush West Ham
AFCON 2017 Cameroon owe it to Ondoa, club outcast but national hero

The pressure is on Atletico Madrid to score goals in their Spanish Cup semi-final second leg against Barcelona, the Catalans' coach Luis Enrique said on Monday.

Barca edged last week's first leg at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid 2-1 meaning Atletico need to score at least twice, due to the away goals rule, to stand any chance of progressing to the final.

"The match situation is that one team has a clear advantage, which is us, while the other is obliged to score two goals," said Enrique.

"It will be a match which forces Atletico Madrid to show more."

The visitors to the Camp Nou on Tuesday have enjoyed much success in that fabled stadium in recent seasons, but Enrique said that was playing a style in which they "camped in their own half" whereas now they will be forced to "press high up the pitch".

Enrique is hoping to recover injured midfield pair Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta for the game.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team will "play with the same intensity that we've shown in the best moments of this season".

The Argentine admitted it will be "difficult" to progress but added: "We're confident and we know how we want to approach the match. We'll give our all."

The winners will face either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final. Those two drew their first leg 0-0 and meet on Wednesday in the return.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon Aboubakar delivers Cup of Nations for Indomitable Lionsbullet
2 Odion Ighalo Striker now Nigeria’s most expensive playerbullet
3 Frank Lampard Former Chelsea star retires at 38bullet

Football

Inter Milan's forward Mauro Icardi, pictured on February 5, 2017, expressed his ire by "making insults and rude gestures to the referee as well as kicking the ball at him, without hitting him"
Icardi, Perisic Inter Milan stars banned for referee offences
Monaco forward Radamel Falcao has been scoring freely for the French league leaders
Ligue 1 Monaco must handle spotlight, says coach Leonardo Jardim
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has struggled this season
Anthony Martial Manchester United star tells fans to ignore exit rumours
Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary reacts after his side's 2-1 defeat to Cameroon in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on February 5, 2017
AFCON 2017 Egypt salutes team 'dignity' after agonising final loss