Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala has thanked her former club, Arsenal Ladies after sealing a move top Chinese Women’s Super League side, Dalian Quanjian.

Oshoala has been pictured in a Dalian Quanjian shirt while Arsenal Ladies have confirmed the sale of the striker .

The 22-year-old took to Twitter to thank Arsenal Ladies, the club she spent just one year playing for.

“Thank you @ArsenalLadies and thanks to all the fans for your support. I wish you good luck for the future,” the Super Falcons star tweeted.

Arsenal Ladies had confirmed that the forward has left for Dalian stating that the move is subject to completion of the player registration process.

“We would like to thank Asisat for her contribution to Arsenal Ladies during the 2016 season and wish her well in her upcoming move, which is subject to the completion of the player registration process,” part of the Arsenal Ladies statement reads.

Oshoala joined Arsenal Ladies in January 2016 and made 11 appearances for that the North London side.

In her first and only season at Arsenal Ladies, the 22-year-old won the SSE Women’s FA Cup.

According to reports, the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year will earn N7m monthly in his one-year deal with Dalian Quanjian.

Dalian Quanjian is the current champion of the Chinese Women's Super League, winning the title in October 2016.