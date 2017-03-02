Arsene Wenger Arsenal boss not interested in Barcelona job

The 67-year-old Frenchman is due to make a decision on whether to extend his 20-year association with the English club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger play

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

(AFP/File)

Santi Cazorla Arsenal midfielder 'set to miss rest of season'
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager rejects offer from China
Santi Cazorla Arsenal midfielder ruled out of season with ankle injury
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager used the F word on referee
Mesut Ozil Arsenal midfielder spotted on date with ex-Miss Turkey
Alex Iwobi Nigerian forward shows off his injury after Arsenal FA Cup clash at Sutton
FA Cup Wenger relieved to beat 'astonishing' Sutton
FA Cup Ton-up Walcott ends Sutton's dream
Victor Moses Souness says Chelsea need forward to win Premier League
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager worried about Sutton's plastic pitch

Arsene Wenger said he had no interest in succeeding Luis Enrique as Barcelona coach on Thursday, but admitted his future as Arsenal manager remains up in the air.

Luis Enrique announced after Barcelona's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday that he will step down from his role at the end of the season in order to take a break.

Wenger, 67, is due to make a decision on whether to extend his 20-year association with Arsenal either this month or next and he reiterated that his preference would be to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked if he would be interested in moving to Camp Nou, he said: "No, my preference has always been the same and will remain the same.

"Of course I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs off other people.

"I am focused on me, getting to the next level and trying to improve and always trying to see what you can do better and reinvent yourself and that's what I try to do. That's basically it."

Wenger's position is once again under scrutiny after Arsenal fell off the pace in the Premier League title race and lost 5-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Despite his long attachment to the club, he said he was not allowing sentiment to cloud his thinking about his future.

"I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave so I don't think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal," he told a press conference at Arsenal's training base.

"But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that."

Wenger also said he would not be worried about the potential impact of making a statement about his future similar to Luis Enrique's.

"I believe that the players have their targets, the team targets, and I don't think that can be detrimental. It can be positive as well," said the Frenchman, whose side visit Liverpool on Saturday.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker looks dapper in Manchester...bullet

Football

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique will not be renewing his contract despite winning eight trophies in the last three seasons at the Camp Nou
Luis Enrique Spaniard calls time on Barcelona reign
Leicester City's shock league triumph in 2016 has been described as one of sport's greatest fairytales
Leicester City EPL champions make £16.4 mn profit from title season
Germany forward Lukas Podolski warms up before the Euro 2016 quarter-final football match against Italy in Bordeaux
Lukas Podolski Former Arsenal star joins Japan's Vissel Kobe
Yakubu Aiyegbeni
Yakubu Aiyegbeni Striker filmed walking around the pitch for two minutes in Coventry defeat to Swindon