Antonio Conte Peacemaker manager changed Chelsea's culture, FA panel told

The Blues were fined £100,000 for their part in a brawl at the end of their 3-1 win at Man City in December.

Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane in London, on January 4, 2017

Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane in London, on January 4, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has changed his team's fractious nature, the Premier League club told an FA disciplinary committee following an explosive clash with Manchester City earlier this season.

The Blues were fined £100,000 ($124,000, 117,000 euros) for their part in the brawl at the end of their 3-1 win at City in December.

Chelsea received a greater punishment than City, who were fined £35,000, despite an independent regulatory commission finding the parties to be "equally culpable".

The written reasons for the sanctions, published by the Football Association on Thursday, showed that both clubs admitted breaching the misconduct rule which governs controlling players and staff.

Six prior offences dating back to 2011 were considered before Chelsea's sanction was determined, but the west London club were adamant they didn't deserve to be punished harshly because Conte had managed to tame the team's unruly elements since taking charge in the close-season.

Mr Jim Sturman QC, representing Chelsea, "accepted that the club would be punished more severally based on their previous record," the written reasons said.

"This could not be disputed but he submitted that the culture of the club had changed under the new manager," the written reasons added.

Chelsea were fined £290,000 following a bust-up with Spurs in May and the prior offences referred to totalled £495,000. City had a previously "unblemished" record.

"The regulatory commission also took into account when making its decision that this was the seventh incident of this nature involving Chelsea FC," the written reasons said.

"The commission considered this a extremely aggravating factor which was reflected with an increase in their financial penalty."

