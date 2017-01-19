Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointment

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has been appointed by FIFA to the Organising Committee for Competitions.

Pinnick has been president of the NFF since 2014 and is currently seeking election to the Confederation of African (CAF) Football Executive Committee board .

While he awaits the election in March 2017, the Delta State football administrator has gotten an appointment into one of the most important committees in FIFA.

FIFA had different committees for organisation of its several competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Pinnick was a member of the Organising Committee for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

These different committees have been put together to become one committee at the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City in May 2016.

This was in accordance with the revised FIFA Statutes that came into force on Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

The new model has only the following committees: Governance, Finance, Development, Member Associations, Referees, Players’ Status, Football Stakeholders, Medical, Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions.

In a letter dated Wednesday, January 19 Pinnick’s appointment was confirmed by the Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura.

ALSO READ: Have FIFA fallen out NFF

“We are very pleased to inform you that you have been appointed member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions. We wish you our sincere congratulations on this appointment,” the letter reads.

“The FIFA administration is at your disposal through the following Administration Officer, who will be in contact with you regarding the upcoming meetings and any further aspects relating to your office as member of this committee: Colin Smith, Chief Competitions Officer.

“We wish you great success and enjoyment in this role at FIFA and look forward to welcoming you soon to Zurich.”

The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions is headed by president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin and the tenure for members is four years (2017-2021).

Pinnick is currently in Gabon as a member of the CAF Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He will be the match commissioner for the Group D encounter between Mali and Ghana on Saturday, December 21