Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointment

Pinnick is currently in Gabon as a member of the CAF Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick gets FIFA appointment (NFF)

NFF Have FIFA fallen out with Nigerian FA?
NFF Football federation to return unaccounted money to Fifa
Amaju Pinnick NFF president attends FIFA Best award ceremony
Super Falcons NFF got ‘only’ N18M for 2016 AWCON
Super Eagles NFF president, Pinnick says one qualifying game cost N200M
Super Eagles Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an Afcon/World Cup qualifier
Douglas Uzama FIFA president, Infantino consoles NFF on death of defender
Amaju Pinnick NFF president wants CAF seat, does he deserve it?

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has been appointed by FIFA to the Organising Committee for Competitions.

Pinnick has been president of the NFF since 2014 and is currently seeking election to the Confederation of African (CAF) Football Executive Committee board.

Amaju Pinnick and Issa Hayatou play Amaju Pinnick is seeking an election to the Confederation of African (CAF) Football Executive Committee board (NFF)

 

While he awaits the election in March 2017, the Delta State football administrator has gotten an appointment into one of the most important committees in FIFA.

FIFA had different committees for organisation of its several competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Pinnick was a member of the Organising Committee for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

These different committees have been put together to become one committee at the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City in May 2016.

This was in accordance with the revised FIFA Statutes that came into force on Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

The new model has only the following committees: Governance, Finance, Development, Member Associations, Referees, Players’ Status, Football Stakeholders, Medical, Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions.

In a letter dated Wednesday, January 19 Pinnick’s appointment was confirmed by the Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura.

Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura play Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura (FIFA/FIFA via Getty Image)

ALSO READ: Have FIFA fallen out NFF

We are very pleased to inform you that you have been appointed member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions. We wish you our sincere congratulations on this appointment,” the letter reads.

The FIFA administration is at your disposal through the following Administration Officer, who will be in contact with you regarding the upcoming meetings and any further aspects relating to your office as member of this committee: Colin Smith, Chief Competitions Officer.

We wish you great success and enjoyment in this role at FIFA and look forward to welcoming you soon to Zurich.”

The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions is headed by president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin and the tenure for members is four years (2017-2021).

The African Cup of Nations most times is a competition of ugly hairstyles and bad football play Pinnick is in Gabon for the AFCON 2017 as a member of the CAF Organising Committee (outsideoftheboot)

 

Pinnick is currently in Gabon as a member of the CAF Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He will be the match commissioner for the Group D encounter between Mali and Ghana on Saturday, December 21

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier League clubbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
3 Yaya Toure Manchester City midfielder turns down £430,000-a-week...bullet

Football

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is currently locked in contract talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez as the pair reportedly seek parity with the best-paid players in the Premier League
Arsenal's Wenger concerned by Chinese spending power
West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet is trying to engineer a return to Marseille and has been training with West Ham's Under-23 squad this week
Dimitri Payet Bilic calls on Marseille to resolve star's stand-off
Enugu Rangers
CAF Champions League NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for competition
MFM FC players acknowledging cheers from their fans after mauling visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, 2017.
MFM FC NPFL club promises to deliver next match