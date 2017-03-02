Veteran Nigerian striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni was filmed walking around the pitch in Coventry’s 1-3 home loss to Swindon on Saturday, February 25.

Aiyegbeni in February joined Coventry for a short deal until the end of the season.

In the game, the 34-year-old was a second-half substitute but could not prevent his side from losing as Coventry conceded two goals afterwards.

A video of him walking lazily around the pitch for more than two minutes have gone viral on social media.

In the video, the striker is seen close to the centre circle, walking around as the other players got involved in the game.

It has however been revealed that the striker was unable to run because of a hamstring injury he suffered.

Aiyegbeni was said to have suffered the injury shortly after laying on the pass for George Thomas to score a late consolation goal for Coventry.

The injured striker could not be substituted as Coventry City had already made three substitutions.

He was left out of the squad for their next game away at Bury FC which they lost 2-1.