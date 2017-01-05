2016 Glo CAF Awards Riyad Mahrez, Asisat Oshoala win African Players of the Year

Algerian star and Leicester City forward, Riyad Mahrez has been announced the Africa's Best Player.

Mahrez was announced the best player at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards, which held in Abuja, Nigeria amidst pomp and glee on Thursday, December 5, 2016.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) followed Mahrez while Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) came third.

Speaking at the event, Mahrez said: "It is an honour to recieve this award. I thank all teammates at Leciester and Algeria. I dedicate this award to my family, to Algeria and all the people at the awards."

Kelechi Iheanacho, Asisat Oshoala and the Nigerian Falcons made the country proud by nabbing different categories of the sporting award.

While Iheanacho won the award for the most prominent talent in Africa, Asisat won herself the Women's player of the year award and the award for women national team of the year went to the Nigerian Falcons.

Tanzanian music act, Diamond Platnumz and Afrobeat maestro, Femi Kuti were on the stand to entertain guests with thrilling performances.

Here is the list of all the winners at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Women National Team of the year: Nigeria Falcon

National Team of the year: Cranes of Uganda

Club of the year Award: Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa

Coach of the Year Award: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns’ head coach)

Most Promising Talent: Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City and Nigeria)

Women’s Player of the Year Award: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies)

Referee of the Year Award: Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia)

Legend Award: Emilienne Mbango (former Cameroon player) and Laurent Pokou (former player of Côte d’Ivoire)

African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) - Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

African Player of the Year (2017): Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Leicester City)