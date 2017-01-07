FA Cup Rooney equals record, Giroud late show saves Arsenal

Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (L), seen in 2017, and Manchester United's striker Bobby Charlton (R), seen in 1970, both have a record 249 goals scored for the club play

Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (L), seen in 2017, and Manchester United's striker Bobby Charlton (R), seen in 1970, both have a record 249 goals scored for the club

Wayne Rooney Manchester United captain 'proud' to equal Charlton goal mark
John Mikel Obi Midfielder reveals memorable Chelsea moments in farewell letter
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2016 CAF Women's Player of the Year
Daniele Rugani Juventus fully charged for 2017, says defender
FA Cup Jaap Stam plots cup upset on Manchester United return
John Mikel Obi John Terry calls midfielder a Chelsea legend and he’s right
Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace Leicester beat Everton

Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record as the FA Cup holders cruised into round four with a 4-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Rooney scored his 249th United goal in front of the watching Charlton as Jose Mourinho's men strolled to victory, but Arsenal had to come from behind to win 2-1 at second-tier Preston North End.

Third-tier Millwall pulled off the day's biggest shock by beating top-flight Bournemouth 3-0, while Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion both fell to Championship opposition.

Five memorable goals by Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney are seen: on April 24, 2005 (top L), March 22, 2014 (top C), on January 27, 2007 (top R), March 17, 2007 (bottom L) and on February 12, 2011 (bottom R) play

Five memorable goals by Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney are seen: on April 24, 2005 (top L), March 22, 2014 (top C), on January 27, 2007 (top R), March 17, 2007 (bottom L) and on February 12, 2011 (bottom R)

"It's a proud moment, to do it at a massive club like Manchester United," Rooney, 31, said after matching Charlton's mark on his 543rd United appearance.

"To be up there with Sir Bobby in terms of goals is a huge honour. Hopefully I'll be up there on my own soon."

It was to prove a sorry return to Old Trafford for Reading manager Jaap Stam, the former United centre-back.

Rooney broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when he used his right knee to steer Juan Mata's dinked cross past Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.

Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal and equalling Bobby Charlton's Manchester United all-time scoring record during the English FA Cup third round football match against Reading January 7, 2017 play

Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal and equalling Bobby Charlton's Manchester United all-time scoring record during the English FA Cup third round football match against Reading January 7, 2017

He created United's second goal in the 15th minute by playing a one-two with Anthony Martial, who stroked a cool effort into the bottom-right corner.

Marcus Rashford made the game safe with a late brace, his second goal stemming from an embarrassing miskick by Al Habsi.

United, who host Hull City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday, have won eight successive games for the first time since 2009.

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, FA Cup winners in 2014 and 2015, needed an 89th-minute Olivier Giroud goal to see off valiant Championship team Preston at a misty Deepdale.

Arsenal's striker Olivier Giroud (R) vies with Preston's defender Paul Huntington during the English FA Cup third round football match January 7, 2017 play

Arsenal's striker Olivier Giroud (R) vies with Preston's defender Paul Huntington during the English FA Cup third round football match January 7, 2017

Arsenal manager Wenger rested several players, including star forward Alexis Sanchez, and saw his side fall behind in the seventh minute.

Aiden McGeady beat his man with a dainty pirouette before sliding a pass into Jordan Hugill and despite the Preston forward stumbling, Callum Robinson was on hand to sweep home.

Leicester fightback

Hugill came within inches of tapping in Robinson's low cross from the right, before Sam Gallagher's lob had to be cleared off the line by Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal equalised within a minute of kick-off in the second half, Aaron Ramsey drilling home from the edge of the box after good work by Alex Iwobi.

Millwall's midfielder Fred Onyedinma (L) vies with Bournemouth's midfielder Brad Smith (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match January 7, 2017 play

Millwall's midfielder Fred Onyedinma (L) vies with Bournemouth's midfielder Brad Smith (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match January 7, 2017

Danny Welbeck made his Arsenal return as a late substitute after eight months out with a knee injury and he was on the pitch to see Giroud slam in the winner from Lucas Perez's clever back-heel.

It was Giroud's fourth goal in four games and followed his late equaliser at Bournemouth and acclaimed scorpion kick volley against Crystal Palace.

"Someone reminded me yesterday that I have never been out in the third round in 21 years, but tonight, in the first half, it was close," Wenger conceded.

"I believe that we have a togetherness and fighting spirit and that is why we have these comebacks."

Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson scored as London side Millwall won 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, whose manager Eddie Howe made 11 changes.

"It was a solid, all-round team performance today," said Millwall manager Neil Harris. "I am delighted because I know what defeating Bournemouth means to our fans."

Hull City's newly appointed head coach Marco Silva speaks to members of the media during a press conference at their Hull City AFC training ground in Cottingham, Kingston-Upon Hull in north east England on January 6, 2017 play

Hull City's newly appointed head coach Marco Silva speaks to members of the media during a press conference at their Hull City AFC training ground in Cottingham, Kingston-Upon Hull in north east England on January 6, 2017

West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Championship promotion-chasers Derby County, while Stoke lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ahmed Musa scored twice in five minutes as misfiring Premier League champions Leicester City -- currently 15th in the top flight -- came from behind to win 2-1 at Everton, who had gone ahead through Romelu Lukaku.

Marco Silva won the battle of the new Premier League managers, late goals by Abel Hernandez and Josh Tymon giving Hull a 2-0 victory over Paul Clement's Swansea City.

Palace and Southampton face replays against Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City respectively, while Burnley drew 0-0 at top-tier rivals Sunderland.

