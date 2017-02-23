Dubai Tennis Championships Kerber into Dubai semis, stays on target for top spot

Angelique Kerber hammered out a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Ana Konjuh on Thursday to stay in contention for a return to the top WTA ranking at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

  • Published:
Germany's Angelique Kerber , in action on January 22, 2017, has used Dubai as a building block to repair her modest early season form play

Germany's Angelique Kerber , in action on January 22, 2017, has used Dubai as a building block to repair her modest early season form

(AFP/File)

Rooney I'm staying at Manchester United says striker
NFL Cowboys to face Cardinals in August Hall of Fame Game
Ribery Former France forward returns to full training with Bayern
Golf American Peterson fires 62 in rain to lead Joburg Open
Jorge Sampaoli Coach focused on Leicester amid Barca links
Casillas/Buffon Age-defying goalkeepers renew rivalry
Alexei Smertin Russia names midfielder as anti-racism watchdog
Leicester City Ranieri seeks matadors inside faltering club
Doping Russian athletes await IAAF neutrals ruling
Angola Football stampede 'sparked by flawed security', probe says

Angelique Kerber hammered out a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Ana Konjuh on Thursday to stay in contention for a return to the top WTA ranking at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Germany's double Grand Slam winner from 2016 can take back the top spot from Serena Williams through a title at the Aviation club on Saturday.

The 29-year-old will first have to get by Elina Svitolina, on course for her own breakthrough into a first-time top 10 ranking if she can win the event.

The Ukrainian reached the final four with a 6-0, 6-4 defeat of Lauren Davis.

Kerber has used Dubai as a building block to repair her modest early season form.

"I'm really happy about the match today again. Ana is a tough opponent, she's going for it. You have to play until the last point. It was nice to get through in two sets.

"I was just focusing on myself and trying to take the rhythm from the last days.

"The match with Svitolina will be another tough one. I have to be aggressive and just like the last days here. I'll just try to enjoy the next match and of course I will try to go out there and to win another match here."

Svitolina, seeded seventh and winner of a fifth career title this month in Taipei, was pleased to advance.

"I'm really happy the way I started and the way I finished the match, I was being very aggressive and it worked really good," said Svitolina.

"I was calm and positive today. I'm really happy with the performance.

"I was expecting she would do something different after losing 0-6 - it's always tough. I was expecting her to come back to the game.

"I was trying to stick to my plan and stay really positive. I knew that there would be some up-and-downs, but I tried to do more, more effort from my side so I didn't lose my focus too much."

Tenth seed Caroline Wozniacki produced an identical scoreline to Kerber as she put out teenaged Californian Catherine Bellis 6-3, 6-2 to end the 17-year-old's run of form which had produced a third-round upset of fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

Latvian Anastasija Sevastova ended the week's last Chinese hope, defeating Wang Qiang 6-4, 7-5 as the Asian lost her first sets of the week.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Champions League Vardy goal gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeatbullet
2 Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney futurebullet
3 La Liga Valencia early show stun Real Madridbullet

Sports

WBC Deontay Wilder participates in a media workout on February 14, 2017 in Northport, Alabama
Boxing Wilder tests KO power in defending heavyweight crown
Heinz Field will host an outdoor regular-season contest betweet the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers
National Hockey League Penguins, Flyers take 50-year NHL rivalry outside
Paul Peterson of the US, pictured in 2016, birdied nine holes and did not drop a shot in the first round of the Joburg Open
Golf American Peterson fires 62 in rain to lead Joburg Open
Russia's Anzhelika Sidorova, in action 2015, will be allowed to compete internationally under a neutral flag
IAAF World governing body gives green light for three Russian athletes