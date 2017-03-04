Bundesliga Leipzig slip off German title pace after draw

RB Leipzig suffered a German title setback on Friday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Augsburg, handing champions Bayern Munich the chance to go seven points clear by the end of the weekend.

Leipzig's Timo Werner (L) and Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla vie for the ball during their Bundesliga match in Augsburg, southern Germany, on March 3, 2017 play

Leipzig's Timo Werner (L) and Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla vie for the ball during their Bundesliga match in Augsburg, southern Germany, on March 3, 2017

(AFP)

The result kept Leipzig in second spot on 49 points but Bayern can go to 56 points if they defeat seventh-placed Cologne on Saturday.

Augsburg, in 13th, have one of the worst home records this season with just three wins and 10 goals scored before Friday's clash.

But Kostas Stafylidis gave them the lead after just 19 minutes before the advantage was wiped out six minutes later when Timo Werner levelled.

Werner, who will turn 21 on Monday, now has 14 goals for the season.

Leipzig edged ahead after 52 minutes when centre-half Marvin Compper headed in a corner taken by Swedish star Emil Forsberg.

The visitors had chances to see off the game and make the three points safe but were pegged back on the hour when Martin Hinteregger equalised for Augsburg.

