Brisbane International Rafael Nadal storms into second round

Nadal took only 74 minutes to see off Dolgopolov 6-3, 6-3 and book a second round clash.

  • Published:
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Brisbane International on January 3, 2017 play

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Brisbane International on January 3, 2017

(AFP)

Brisbane International Garbine Muguruza survives big scare
Destanee Aiava Serena-inspired teen makes WTA history
Brisbane International David Ferrer beats Bernard Tomic to dash local hopes
Australian Open Nadal hopes schedule change brings success
Australian Open All top tennis stars confirmed for tournament
Rafael Nadal World number 5 to start season at Brisbane International
Roger Federer Roger Federer to make Hopman Cup return in 2017
Wimbledon Murray looking for steady improvement

Former world number one Rafael Nadal enjoyed an ideal start to his first Brisbane International Tuesday, storming into the second round with a straight sets win over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Nadal took only 74 minutes to see off Dolgopolov 6-3, 6-3 and book a second round clash with Germany's Mischa Zverev, who earlier outclassed 17-year-old Australian qualifier Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-3.

Dolgopolov had beaten Nadal on their previous two encounters and he started well, breaking the Spaniard's second service game.

But Nadal broke straight back then broke again to take the first set in 39 minutes.

He broke once more in the second set to the delight of the packed house at Pat Rafter Arena.

"It's tough to play against him," Nadal said of Dolgopolov.

"He's able to -- he plays a little bit Kamikaze, you know.

"He's very aggressive with all the shots. It's difficult to construct a point with him."

Nadal, who played the last match of the day and finished just before midnight, only arrived in Brisbane from Abu Dhabi on Monday and said he was struggling to adapt to the time difference.

"Today, at two in the afternoon I was on the bed," he said.

"I was destroyed. I'm not sure if it's better to play earlier or not. I think for the moment, I think it's better for me to play later.

"I played great in Abu Dhabi (where he won an exhibition tournament)," he added.

"I like the conditions there, and a lot of years I played well there. That's always important for me.

"And here is an important event for me, because it's the second event of the year and the first ATP event. It's great to start the new year with a victory in the ATP Tour."

Earlier, fifth seed Lucas Pouille recovered from 0-5 in the first set to see off fellow Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) and set up a second round clash against Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Australian wildcard Sam Groth won his first match in the ATP main draw since July when he beat France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

US qualifier Jared Donaldson upset Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-4, while Viktor Troicki of Serbia downed Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 7-5.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman upset Sam Querrey of the US 6-2, 6-4.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to...bullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star turned down audacious £257m Chinese bidbullet
3 Oscar Record signing lands in Shanghai to join SIPGbullet

Sports

Venus Williams, pictured during the 2016 US Open, says she felt "old" as she struggled to overcome unsung teenager Jade Lewis in the Auckland WTA
Venus Williams Injury forces American star out of Auckland
Paris Saint Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa holds a press conference in Tunis on January 3, 2017, on the eve of his friendly football match against Tunisia's Club Africain
Ben Arfa Midfielder defiant on PSG future
Andy Murray returns the ball to Jeremy Chardy on the fourth day of the ATP Qatar Open tennis competition in Doha on January 3, 2017
Andy Murray World number one eases to 25th straight win
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates with team mate Gabriel (L) after scoring their third goal against Bournemouth
Premier League Wenger rues fixture pile-up after Arsenal escape