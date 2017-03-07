David Haye Beaten boxer undergoes Achilles surgery

David Haye has undergone surgery on the Achilles tendon he ruptured during Saturday's heavyweight defeat by fellow Briton Tony Bellew, his representatives have announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British boxers David Haye (left) and Tony Bellew exchange blows during their heavyweight bout at the O2 arena in London, on March 4, 2017 play

British boxers David Haye (left) and Tony Bellew exchange blows during their heavyweight bout at the O2 arena in London, on March 4, 2017

(AFP)

Tony Bellew Brit broke hand in victory over David Haye
Keith Thurman Unbeaten WBA champ wins welterweight unification bout
NBA Bellew beats hobbling Haye with 11th round stoppage
Boxing Unbeatens Thurman, Garcia ready to unify titles
David Haye, Tony Bellew Tensions flare ahead of British boxing showdown
WBA Foul-mouthed Haye rises to Bellew fans bait
Pacquiao Philippine boxing hero to fight Britain's Khan in April
World Boxing Council Heavyweight Title Wilder stops Washington in fifth round

David Haye has undergone surgery on the Achilles tendon he ruptured during Saturday's heavyweight defeat by fellow Briton Tony Bellew, his representatives have announced.

Haye, 36, sustained the injury after slipping in the sixth round and fell to a surprise defeat in the 11th round when his corner threw the towel in after Bellew knocked him through the ropes.

"David underwent surgery to his right Achilles this afternoon, after completely rupturing the tendon during Saturday night's fight with Tony Bellew," read a statement from Haye's representatives released late on Sunday.

"David would like to thank everyone for their many messages of support, as well as the staff at the hospital."

WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew, 34, has revealed he broke his hand early in the fight.

Bellew, who appeared in the 2015 'Rocky' franchise film 'Creed', has revealed he is considering retirement, but says a big-money fight will be difficult to turn down.

"I don't know how many times more I can put my body and family through this," Bellew told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Asked whether he might retire, he replied: "It's an option. It's something I'm thinking about."

Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Sunday that American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand were potential future opponents for the Liverpudlian.

"I have a lot of options," Bellew said. "I don't know what's going to happen, but it will have to be something special."

Top 3

1 NBA Bellew beats hobbling Haye with 11th round stoppagebullet
2 Keith Thurman Unbeaten WBA champ wins welterweight unification boutbullet
3 Tony Bellew Brit broke hand in victory over David Hayebullet

Boxing

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, pictured in 2016, surrendered his world titles so he could concentrate on medical treatment
Tyson Fury Former champion hints at return to ring
Jerry Okorodudu
Jerry Okorodudu Former Olympian claims boxers train under mango tree in Delta
British boxer David Haye speaks during a press conference in east London on March 2, 2017 ahead of his heavyweight boxing bout against Tony Bellew
David Haye, Tony Bellew Tensions flare ahead of British boxing showdown
Danny Garcia, pictured in 2016, has a 33-0 record with 19 knockouts
Boxing Unbeatens Thurman, Garcia ready to unify titles